Director buys as Brookfield Business Partners sets 52-week highs

A Brookfield Business Partners LP director has been buying even as the unit price has been making new 52-week highs.

On Dec. 7, director John Stewart Lacey spent $59,000 picking up shares in the public market. While this is a relatively modest amount, when insiders buy into price strength, they may be telling us that the market has yet to fully price in future growth prospects.

Consequently, even though the stock is up more than 20 per cent over the past 6 months, its price strength may continue.

