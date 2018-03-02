 Skip to main content

Barrick Gold director buys shares as producer trades near 52-week lows

Director buying Barrick Gold

TED DIXON
Special to The Globe and Mail
Barrick Gold Corp. stock is down about 33 per cent over the past six months, and it was setting new 52-week lows during the past week.

In typical contrarian fashion, a director was buying.

From Feb. 23-27, Pablo Marcet acquired a total of 5,000 common shares at an average price of $15.54. The purchases took place following the release of fourth-quarter results on Feb. 14. Quarterly adjusted net earnings came in at 22 US cents a share, which was flat year over year.

