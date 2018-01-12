Directors buying after ImmunoVaccine surges on early December news

ImmunoVaccine Inc. is almost about 75 per cent over the past six months. The stock got a boost from recent news including a Dec. 7 announcement that it would be expanding collaboration with UConn Health on its DPX-NEO program which aims to develop patient-specific immunotherapies targeting neoepitopes. Since Christmas, two directors bought a total of 30,000 shares in the market as the stock pulled back from its highs. Generally, it can be a positive sign to see insiders buying when a stock is up after news.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.