On Tuesday, Ottawa announced rules that could make it easier for airlines to form joint ventures and attract foreign investment. WestJet shares advanced 2 per cent on the news, although the stock gave up those gains on Wednesday. Nevertheless, at least one insider saw the Wednesday dip as a buying opportunity. Indeed, as WestJet shares have struggled over the past 90 days, company directors have spent $335,300 buying stock in the market. This buying comes as the company has spent $4.2-million buying back shares (not on chart).Report Typo/Error
