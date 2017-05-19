Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ted Dixon, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

On Tuesday, Ottawa announced rules that could make it easier for airlines to form joint ventures and attract foreign investment. WestJet shares advanced 2 per cent on the news, although the stock gave up those gains on Wednesday. Nevertheless, at least one insider saw the Wednesday dip as a buying opportunity. Indeed, as WestJet shares have struggled over the past 90 days, company directors have spent $335,300 buying stock in the market. This buying comes as the company has spent $4.2-million buying back shares (not on chart).

