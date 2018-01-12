Dividend payers dominate list of oversold TSX stocks

The S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.72 per cent for the trading week ending with Thursday's close. The benchmark's current Relative Strength Index (RSI) level of 58.5 indicates that the market is in neutral technical territory, although closer to the overbought RSI signal of 70 than the oversold signal of 30.

There are 16 oversold, technically attractive stocks this week. Dividend-paying sectors are well represented after a difficult week of performance that likely resulted from rising bond yields. Corus Entertainment Inc. is the most oversold stock in the index, followed by Fortis Inc., Cineplex Inc. and Crew Energy Inc. Prominent dividend stock names in the remainder of the list include Hydro One Ltd., Rogers Communications, BCE, Canadian Utilities Ltd., and Crombie REIT.

I picked BCE as the focus stock this week because of its prominence in the market and the economy.

For a large cap company with a hefty yield (currently 4.9 per cent) BCE has spent a surprising amount of time in downtrends, below its 200 day moving average, in the past two years. The stock spent the entire period between mid-November 2016 and mid-March below the trend line and most of the July to September 2017 time frame as well.

RSI buy signals have worked relatively well in the past 24 months.

A deeply oversold reading around Remembrance Day 2016 marked a bottom for BCE's stock price , but it went sideways for four months before a considerable, 8.4-per-cent rally (not including dividend payments). Another buy signal in July 2017 led to a marginal 3.2-per-cent price increase.

The technical outlook for BCE looks reasonably promising but to some extent, short term performance will be dependent on fixed income markets. Like the other dividend-paying companies on the oversold list this week, BCE 's price will be negatively affected if bond yields continue to climb. Fundamental factors, like potential competition from streaming video, are also important to the mid-term outlook so investors should complete fundamental research before investing.

There are 23 stocks on the overbought, technically vulnerable list according to RSI this week. Pure Industrial REIT tops the list and other prominent names include Teck Resources Ltd., Crescent Point Energy Ltd., Royal Bank, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc.