The surprising way one of the greatest TSX success stories is paying for its share buybacks

Balance sheets matter, or at least some parts of them do, right?

Wait – here's a different question: Can you name the only two stocks in the S&P/TSX 60 that have negative shareholder's equity, which suggests, from an accounting perspective, that if the companies were liquidated, the stockholders would get nothing when the process was done?

One is Bombardier Inc., which may not surprise you. The other is Dollarama Inc., which certainly surprises me.

After all, Dollarama is arguably the greatest success story in the S&P/TSX 60 right now. Since its 2009 initial public offering, its shares are up more than 1,800 per cent. That is not without reason: Sales are up more than 150 per cent, and net income up nearly 600 per cent from 2009.

There has been another area of great movement in Dollarama's financial statements, however, and one that is not as well known: While the company has aggressively bought back its shares – spending more than $2.6-billion in the past six years – it hasn't generated enough cash to fund the repurchase program. Instead, it has added more than $1.2-billion in debt over the period to raise the money for buybacks. And, earlier this year, the balance sheet tipped to show the company's liabilities outweighed its assets.

Dollarama, which says its share buyback program "is an appropriate use of cash and effective strategy to drive shareholder value," has further goosed its turbo-charged earnings per share with the purchases. And, so far so good – with the company's stellar results, no one seems terribly concerned about this shift in the capital structure of the company.

But investors in the company's stock should probably be aware that it's not the sales of coat hangers, packaged cookies and kids' crayons that are funding Dollarama's share repurchases – it's the generosity of the company's lenders.

Now, first, a word about writing an unkind word about Dollarama shares: You typically end up looking foolish. I've written a couple skeptical pieces over the years, outlining perceived issues Dollarama might face in keeping its share price roaring forward, and that company has vanquished all challenges.

That might be what gives the company comfort in adding debt not to reinvest in the business itself, but to knock down the company's share count. Here are the basic stats: For the first couple of years after its initial public offering, the company had 146 million shares outstanding (the figure adjusted for a 2014 stock split). At the end of its fiscal year in January, 2012, it had $272-million in long-term debt.

Since then – five full years, plus the first three quarters of this year – it has:

generated $1.74-billion in cash flow, after accounting for $521-million in capital expenditures;

spent $2.65-billion repurchasing stock (and $227-million paying dividends);

issued $2.2-billion in new debt, retiring $970-million, thereby adding more than $1.2-billion in liabilities to its balance sheet.

reduced its shareholders’ equity from $895-million to negative $15.3-million.

cut the share count by roughly 30 million, or 20 per cent of shares outstanding.

(All numbers courtesy of the S&P Global Market Intelligence database.)

How big a deal is it that Dollarama's shares, which closed Wednesday at $156.91, have a book value, a measure directly connected to shareholders' equity, of negative $7.90, per S&P?

"Obviously, this is purely an accounting measure and in no way a reflection of poor financial performance," says spokeswoman Lyla Radmanovich in an e-mailed response to my questions. When Dollarama repurchases its common shares, any amount paid in excess of the book value must be recorded as a reduction of retained earnings, which reduces shareholders' equity.

And Ms. Radmanovich notes that, while the company's book value is low, the share-repurchase program has been successful in that the company has paid an average price of $65 for its stock, compared with today's $150-plus levels. In a low interest rate environment, the company "has been capitalizing on an opportunity to create incremental EPS through share buybacks – thereby creating value for its shareholders."

Does the typical individual Dollarama investor understand that the company is issuing debt to buy back shares? Well, in its press releases on new debt offerings, it typically says the borrowings will be used to retire old debt and for "general corporate purposes." And its announcements of new buybacks don't typically say where the money is coming from. Investors must connect the dots in the company's securities filings, where the connection is more explicit.

Also, where the company, sensitive to the perceptions of negative shareholders' equity, has created a non-IFRS measure, "adjusted retained earnings," where it adds back all that money from repurchases that it had to subtract under accounting rules. (IFRS stands for International Financial Reporting Standards.)

Ms. Radmanovich says the company is committed to maintaining its investment grade status and current credit rating so that, should the picture change, it can use cash to retire debt, not buy back shares. "With Dollarama's current level of annual free cash flow generation, it could significantly reduce its debt over the next three years to only a fraction of today's total debt."

With another fine quarter announced last week (an 18-per-cent gain in profit, 66 more stores, and a comparable sales increase of 4.6 per cent), it seems the company will not need to make such a switch. Dollarama said Dec. 7 it was plowing ahead with its latest stock buyback, purchasing 437,000 shares from a third party over the next few weeks. The company's share price seems as if it will continue to rise, and its book value will continue to fall, the disconnect widening.