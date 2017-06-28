Two heavyweight Wall Street strategists have unwittingly squared off with wildly different market forecasts. Investors should choose options from each of their lists of preferred stocks.
David Kostin is the chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, a report from Mr. Kostin raised his 2017 target for U.S. equity markets but also reiterated his forecast that the S&P 500 will finish the year lower than current levels.
Goldman Sachs Strategy: Top Picks
|Company
|Symbol
|YTD Total Return (%)
|Total Return 12M (%)
|P/E Ratio TTM
|Forward P/E Ratio
|EV/Sales
|GS Estim. Sales Growth 2018 (%)
|Square Inc.
|SQ-N
|74.17
|167.19
|N/A
|99.33
|4.66
|31
|Zendesk Inc.
|ZEN-N
|31.56
|11.96
|N/A
|N/A
|7.26
|30
|Pure Storage Inc.
|PSTG-N
|15.83
|29.06
|N/A
|N/A
|2.85
|29
|Wayfair Inc.
|W-N
|115.41
|96.12
|N/A
|N/A
|1.75
|27
|Netflix Inc.
|NFLX-Q
|22.81
|72.82
|199.87
|110.64
|7.10
|25
|GrubHub Inc.
|GRUB-N
|16.16
|52.14
|65.18
|37.59
|6.34
|25
|Splunk Inc.
|SPLK-Q
|11.05
|6.49
|N/A
|102.05
|6.72
|24
|RingCentral Inc.
|RNG-N
|79.37
|89.69
|N/A
|196.52
|6.49
|24
|Amazon.com Inc.
|AMZN-Q
|29.98
|37.67
|182.93
|73.27
|3.27
|22
|Palo Alto Networks Inc.
|PANW-N
|7.74
|13.86
|N/A
|44.11
|6.97
|21
|Five Below
|FIVE-Q
|20.45
|6.34
|36.17
|29.01
|2.38
|21
|Salesforce.Com Inc.
|CRM-N
|27.67
|12.65
|N/A
|62.67
|6.87
|20
|Alphabet Inc.
|GOOGL-Q
|18.57
|37.08
|31.72
|21.47
|5.84
|19
EV = enterprise value; TTM = trailing 12 months. Source: Bloomberg; Goldman Sachs
Merrill Lynch Strategy: Top Picks
|Company
|Symbol
|YTD Total Return (%)
|Total Return 12M (%)
|P/E Ratio TTM
|Forward P/E Ratio
|EV/Sales
|H&R Block Inc.
|HRB-N
|36.97
|43.87
|15.11
|15.32
|2.27
|DR Horton Inc.
|DHI-N
|25.50
|14.10
|12.88
|12.12
|1.11
|PulteGroup Inc.
|PHM-N
|33.34
|33.34
|11.54
|11.00
|1.34
|Kohls Corp.
|KSS-N
|-17.96
|10.03
|11.16
|10.81
|0.58
|Target Corp.
|TGT-N
|-25.89
|-21.99
|10.62
|12.50
|0.56
|Best Buy Co. Inc.
|BBY-N
|34.90
|94.35
|15.16
|14.45
|0.38
|PVH Corp.
|PVH-N
|27.68
|28.72
|18.07
|14.95
|1.41
|CVS Health Corp.
|CVS-N
|4.31
|-11.43
|14.95
|13.64
|0.60
|Transocean Ltd.
|RIG-N
|-44.00
|-25.23
|7.88
|N/A
|2.38
|Regions Financial Corp.
|RF-N
|-0.74
|75.16
|15.55
|14.14
|N/A
|Raymond James Financial Inc.
|RJF-N
|16.17
|71.95
|17.60
|15.04
|1.84
|Aflac Inc.
|AFL-N
|14.23
|16.81
|11.57
|12.00
|1.44
|Assurant Inc.
|AIZ-N
|14.28
|29.27
|12.13
|16.07
|0.86
EV = enterprise value; TTM = trailing 12 months. Source: Bloomberg; Merrill Lynch
