Two heavyweight Wall Street strategists have unwittingly squared off with wildly different market forecasts. (Richard Drew/AP)
Scott Barlow

Two heavyweight Wall Street strategists have unwittingly squared off with wildly different market forecasts. Investors should choose options from each of their lists of preferred stocks.

David Kostin is the chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, a report from Mr. Kostin raised his 2017 target for U.S. equity markets but also reiterated his forecast that the S&P 500 will finish the year lower than current levels.

Goldman Sachs Strategy: Top Picks

CompanySymbolYTD Total Return (%)Total Return 12M (%)P/E Ratio TTMForward P/E RatioEV/SalesGS Estim. Sales Growth 2018 (%)
Square Inc.SQ-N74.17167.19N/A99.334.6631
Zendesk Inc.ZEN-N31.5611.96N/AN/A7.2630
Pure Storage Inc.PSTG-N15.8329.06N/AN/A2.8529
Wayfair Inc.W-N115.4196.12N/AN/A1.7527
Netflix Inc.NFLX-Q22.8172.82199.87110.647.1025
GrubHub Inc.GRUB-N16.1652.1465.1837.596.3425
Splunk Inc.SPLK-Q11.056.49N/A102.056.7224
RingCentral Inc.RNG-N79.3789.69N/A196.526.4924
Amazon.com Inc.AMZN-Q29.9837.67182.9373.273.2722
Palo Alto Networks Inc.PANW-N7.7413.86N/A44.116.9721
Five BelowFIVE-Q20.456.3436.1729.012.3821
Salesforce.Com Inc.CRM-N27.6712.65N/A62.676.8720
Alphabet Inc.GOOGL-Q18.5737.0831.7221.475.8419

EV = enterprise value; TTM = trailing 12 months. Source: Bloomberg; Goldman Sachs

Merrill Lynch Strategy: Top Picks

CompanySymbolYTD Total Return (%)Total Return 12M (%)P/E Ratio TTMForward P/E RatioEV/Sales
H&R Block Inc.HRB-N36.9743.8715.1115.322.27
DR Horton Inc.DHI-N25.5014.1012.8812.121.11
PulteGroup Inc.PHM-N33.3433.3411.5411.001.34
Kohls Corp.KSS-N-17.9610.0311.1610.810.58
Target Corp.TGT-N-25.89-21.9910.6212.500.56
Best Buy Co. Inc.BBY-N34.9094.3515.1614.450.38
PVH Corp.PVH-N27.6828.7218.0714.951.41
CVS Health Corp.CVS-N4.31-11.4314.9513.640.60
Transocean Ltd.RIG-N-44.00-25.237.88N/A2.38
Regions Financial Corp.RF-N-0.7475.1615.5514.14N/A
Raymond James Financial Inc.RJF-N16.1771.9517.6015.041.84
Aflac Inc.AFL-N14.2316.8111.5712.001.44
Assurant Inc.AIZ-N14.2829.2712.1316.070.86

EV = enterprise value; TTM = trailing 12 months. Source: Bloomberg; Merrill Lynch

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

