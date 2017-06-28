Two heavyweight Wall Street strategists have unwittingly squared off with wildly different market forecasts. Investors should choose options from each of their lists of preferred stocks.

David Kostin is the chief U.S. equity strategist at Goldman Sachs. On Wednesday, a report from Mr. Kostin raised his 2017 target for U.S. equity markets but also reiterated his forecast that the S&P 500 will finish the year lower than current levels.