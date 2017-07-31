Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The surge in Canadian GDP growth reported last week is welcome, but, as CBC notes, the underlying details are not that great,

“Canada's addiction to real estate goes far beyond our obsession with talking about it. Our economy actually relies more on the fees associated with buying and selling houses than it does on agriculture, fishing, forestry and hunting combined …'This is a stunning 1.9 per cent of GDP,' said Macquarie analyst David Doyle. 'It's really concerning, it's really unhealthy.'”

