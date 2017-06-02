Today, we revisit Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Since our last feature on the stock in mid-April, two directors and one officer spent $10,415,021 acquiring shares in the public market. In addition, another director spent $759,159 acquiring shares through options exercise (not on chart) while subsequently selling an equivalent number of shares for $2,454,484. The most recent transactions took place May 24 to May 25, when board chairman Eric Sprott acquired a total of one million common shares at an average price of $10.04.Report Typo/Error
