One by one, the higher-cost ETF categories are getting cheaper for investors.

Bond funds, at one time over-priced by the standards of the exchange-traded fund business, have become cheaper to own in the past year or so. Now, fees for dividend ETFs are getting the chop.

BlackRock’s iShares division has announced a new series of dividend ETFs with industry-leading fees. The new iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF (XDIV) has a management fee of 0.1 per cent. Expect the management expense ratio, including the management fee plus taxes and some other costs, to be in the area of 0.12 or 0.13 per cent. As noted in the Canadian dividend installment of the Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide, MERs for dividend funds range from 0.22 per cent to 0.67 per cent and higher. XDIV definitely pushes the boundaries on fees.

