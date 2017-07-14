Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canadian bank headquarters stand on Bay Street in Toronto. (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg)
Here's why deposit savings rates aren't budging after the Bank of Canada rate hike

James Bradshaw

BANKING REPORTER

Published

Last updated

The Bank of Canada’s first rate hike in roughly seven years wasn’t enough to push the interest large banks pay on deposits higher, and savers might be unwise to hold their breath awaiting better returns.

While variable rates on some mortgages and loans immediately jumped a quarter percentage point higher, in sync with the central bank’s increase, interest rates offered to customers on deposits in high interest savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) haven’t budged.

