The Bank of Canada’s first rate hike in roughly seven years wasn’t enough to push the interest large banks pay on deposits higher, and savers might be unwise to hold their breath awaiting better returns.

While variable rates on some mortgages and loans immediately jumped a quarter percentage point higher, in sync with the central bank’s increase, interest rates offered to customers on deposits in high interest savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs) haven’t budged.

