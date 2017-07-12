Central banks are unwinding extraordinary economic stimulus and investors couldn’t be happier: Stocks are holding firm worldwide, reflecting optimism over the health of the global economy.

But what can investors expect if central banks continue to raise interest rates?

In Canada, the S&P/TSX composite index was up after the Bank of Canada raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday morning, as expected. Although the index closed slightly lower, ending the day at 15,143.99, down 5.15 points, financials, telecom and energy stocks rose.

