Expert: ‘Financial reporting of marijuana growers sets a new low for integrity’

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Maclean's cited accounting experts who believe that the books for domestic marijuana stocks are "a bloody mess."

Whether or not the experts' assessment is correct, the story highlights the market's complete and utter dependence on financial statements.

Story continues below advertisement

Investors buy companies because assets are this, debt is this, and future profitability is approximately this. Once a company's finance department is questioned, investors are figuratively lost in the forest without a compass until the issues are resolved,

"Accountability Research Corp., which [Al] Rosen runs with his son, Mark, is warning those statements are misleading and allow companies to overstate profitability. "Canadian reporting of marijuana growers sets a new low for integrity,"

"Canadian weed stocks have a serious accounting problem" – Maclean's

"Canada Will Crowdsource Pot Prices to Help Track Legalization's Impact" – Bloomberg

=====

Hedge fund superhero Ray Dalio, billionaire founder of Bridgewater Associates LP, warned that rising interest rates might cause the 'biggest crisis for fixed income investors in 40 years',

"'A 1 percent rise in bond yields will produce the largest bear market in bonds that we have seen since 1980 to 1981,' Bridgewater Associates founder Dalio said in a Bloomberg TV interview in Davos on Wednesday. We're in a bear market, he said."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"Dalio Says Bonds Face Biggest Bear Market in Almost 40 Years" – Bloomberg

"GOLDMAN SACHS: Market risk is at 'extreme' levels, and that raises a key question about the future" – Business Insider

=====

Commodity investors are faced with a paradoxical, although almost certainly temporary, market environment. Global economic growth continues to accelerate which is extremely positive for commodity demand and prices. However, Tuesday saw signs of inventory builds in copper and crude that are causing selling in the sector,

"2018 global growth to roll to highs not seen in eight years: Reuters poll" – Reuters

"Copper Inventories Surge Most in 10 Months, Sending Prices Lower" – Bloomberg

Story continues below advertisement

"@a_coops1 CHART - Crude has taken a knock from y'days 4.8m bbl rise in US stocks. But seasonally, this is when builds happen so it really shouldn't come as too big a surprise #OOTT" – Twitter

"Lithium Stocks Plunged Last Week.: Should Investors Change Their Growth Expectations on These 2 Juniors?" – Motley Fool

=====

I wrote a piece pointing to a sharp drop in the loonie yesterday, but the argument was underpinned by the currency following its historical reactions to bond yield changes. But, as Bloomberg highlights, the weakening U.S. dollar has been increasingly less sensitive to yields and this may throw a wrench into predictions for the domestic dollar.

"Dollar's Lost Link With U.S. Yields Could Return, Here's How" – Bloomberg

"Why a sharply lower Canadian dollar appears to be on the horizon" – Barlow, Inside the Market

======

Tweet of the Day: "@LizAnnSonders In spite of Fed tightening, financial conditions are easiest in 18 years" – (chart) Twitter

Diversion: "The Davos non-paradox" – Dillow, Stumbling and Mumbling

Bonus Diversion: "Which FANG is which Beatle?" - Ultimi Barbarorum (2016)