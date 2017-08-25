A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web.

The finance industry’s value proposition was clear in the pre-internet era. They had all the relevant information – stock quotes, research, price earnings ratios – and no one else did. This information is now widely available and the industry is struggling to justify their role. But, as economist Noah Smith writes, finance is still generating huge profits from investor savings.

