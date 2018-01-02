5 things to watch in Canada’s ‘fragile’ housing market

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Crude prices started 2018 with a bang, trading at levels last seen in mid-2015,

"It was the first time since January 2014 that the two crude oil benchmarks opened the year above $60 per barrel. "Growing unrest in Iran set the table for a bullish start to 2018," the U.S.-based Schork Report said in a note to clients on Tuesday."

Story continues below advertisement

"Oil trades near strongest levels since mid-2015 on Iranian unrest" – Reuters

"OPEC Wins Over Hedge Funds to Make 2017 Oil's Most Bullish Year" – Bloomberg

In a far less bullish story for energy investors, a new process for making plastics threatens to cut into global oil demand,

"Use of bioplastics made from sugar cane, wood and corn will grow at least 50 percent in the next five years, according to the European Bioplastics Association in Berlin … "Biochemicals and bioplastics could erode a portion of oil demand, much like recycling can erode overall virgin plastics demand," said Pieterjan Van Uytvanck, a senior consultant at Wood Mackenzie, a research group focused on the oil industry. "It will become a larger portion of the supply.""

"Oil's Dream to Grow in Plastics Dims as Coke Turns to Plants" – Bloomberg

CBC news highlights five factors to watch in the domestic housing market; foreign buyers, inflation, new stress test rules, higher interest rates and (duh) housing prices,

"As of [Monday], new rules aimed at making sure borrowers can pay off their mortgages if rates were to rise are in effect… Prospective borrowers will now have their finances mocked up assuming mortgage rates are a full two percentage points higher than they are now, or be stress tested at the five-year average rate posted by the Bank of Canada — whichever is higher."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"Stress tests, foreign buyers and higher rates likely to impact housing market in 2018" – CBC

"Housing market psychology fragile as new mortgage rules loom in 2018" – BNN

U.S investor and pundit Brian Lund lists seven New Years' resolutions for active investors. These include, revisit your risk profile, be open minded, write every day, 'leave your politics at the door', leave your investing comfort zone, read fewer investing books and question all your beliefs. On reading fewer how-to investing books,

" You can read a hundred books on the history, manufacture, and elemental composition of sugar, but you'll never know what it tastes like until you put it on your tongue. Likewise, you'll never get a feel for investing or a true sense of how your emotions will affect your decision-making process until you put real money to work. "

If I'm being fair, he did end this section with "never stop reading".

"7 New Year's Resolutions for the Active Investor" – Brian Lund

Story continues below advertisement

Tweet of the Day: "@BaseMetals There have only been 3 instances in the last decade when all LME metals (Al, Cu, Ni, Zn, Pb, Sn, Co, Mo) have registered year-on-year increases. 2010, 2011 and 2017."

Diversion: "The 10 Most Ridiculous Home Sales of 2017" – Bloomberg