A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

One of the simplest rules of personal finance is “never buy a new car” – let someone else deal with the immediate depreciation when the vehicle leaves the lot for the first time. This advice is even more applicable now after a long period of easy financing for car buyers has led to a glut of cars for sale and lower prices.

Report Typo/Error