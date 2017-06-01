They’re in the 70s with a low six-figure portfolio invested in bank mutual funds. They would like to switch to ETFs.

Welcome to my world. More and more, I’m hearing from readers who want in on the low cost of exchange-traded funds. My response: Are you sure?

Nothing against ETFs. I’ve been telling investors about their benefits for more than 20 years. There were two TSX-listed ETFs back then (they were actually called index participation units at that time); today, there are roughly 570. This growth reflects the strong, steady growth in demand for ETFs, which are vastly cheaper to own than mutual funds in many cases.

Report Typo/Error