A roundup of what The Globe and Mail's market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

The venerable Financial Times turned its attention to the domestic housing market in "Canada's housing market flirts with disaster." The story is behind a paywall, but I felt like readers should be aware it exists in case they want to access by new or nefarious means,

"Canada is in the grip of a housing crisis more severe, by some measures, than anywhere else in the world.. Uninsured buyers made up about three-quarters of new loans at federally regulated banks in 2017, up from two-thirds in 2014, according to the Bank of Canada. In Vancouver, where the average sales price of condos hit a record of C$1.1m in January, more than double the level a decade earlier, about 90 per cent of new mortgages are uninsured."

"Canada's housing market flirts with disaster" – Financial Times

=====

CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld presented a bearish forecast on crude prices that is at odds with both extremely bullish hedge fund futures positioning and most other energy analysts and strategists,

" We can chalk [U.S. crude inventory declines] up to the weather. Last year's aggressive hurricane season, and one major winter storm, led to three short-term disruptions in US production. Add the missing oil from those three weeks, and Cushing inventories would have still been sitting at levels comparable to last summer."

"@SBarlow_ROB CIBC is not buying the crude rally," – (research excerpt) Twitter

"Oil falls below $65 as U.S. output soars, North Sea supply restarts" – Reuters

"Crude Tumbles as Record U.S. Output Stokes Oversupply Anxieties" – Bloomberg

=====

Equity futures were significantly lower ahead of Thursday trading. Active investors are still twitchy as the CBOE Volatility Index remains elevated and bond yields climb,

"Strategist Who Warned on VIX Says Forget About Buying the Dip" – Bloomberg

"Rising bond yields keep world stocks on shaky ground" – Reuters

"Has the Stock Market Hit Its 'Psychological Peak'?" – Bloomberg

"First Stocks, Now Credit" – Gadfly

"The Market Time Bomb That's Bigger Than the VIX" – Business Week

"Map to the Underworld: $2 Trillion of Volatility Trades Here" – Bloomberg

"The 'buy the dip' mantra faces unexpected test" – Financial Times

=====

Tweet of the Day: "@SBarlow_ROB GS: Global yields driven by commodities" – (chart) Twitter

