Orla Mining Ltd. is an exploration and development junior currently focused on Central America. On May 30, Chuck Jeannes, former chief executive of Goldcorp, and Timothy Haldane, former senior vice-president of U.S. and Latin American operations at Agnico Eagle Mines, were nominated for the board to help guide Orla through its next phase of growth. Following board elections on June 19, the pair wasted little time in picking up shares, buying a combined total of more than $1-million worth of shares in the public market.

  • Orla Mining Ltd
    $1.30
    +0.05
    (+4.00%)
  • Updated July 21 3:53 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

