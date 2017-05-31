Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Laurentian Bank of Canada's (LB-T) second quarter results came in with a cash earnings per share result that was ahead of consensus but below the estimate of Desjardins Capital Markets analyst Doug Young.

"LB’s extensive branch transformation program, along with the acquisitions of CIT [Group Inc.] and NCF [Northpoint Commercial Finance], should help bring the bank closer to achieving some goals outlined in its seven-year transformation plan. But execution risk remains a key concern with so many initiatives underway concurrently. We continue to believe management’s goal of closing the ROE gap vs large-cap peers by 2022 may prove aggressive," Mr. Young wrote in a note.

