Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Wednesday's analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gillian Livingston

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

 

Laurentian Bank of Canada's (LB-T) second quarter results came in with a cash earnings per share result that was ahead of consensus but below the estimate of Desjardins Capital Markets analyst Doug Young.

"LB’s extensive branch transformation program, along with the acquisitions of CIT [Group Inc.] and NCF [Northpoint Commercial Finance], should help bring the bank closer to achieving some goals outlined in its seven-year transformation plan. But execution risk remains a key concern with so many initiatives underway concurrently. We continue to believe management’s goal of closing the ROE gap vs large-cap peers by 2022 may prove aggressive," Mr. Young wrote in a note.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Gillian Livingston on Twitter: @gilllivingston

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular