Though he believes it’s a “fundamentally attractive oilfield investment,” Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford downgrading his rating for Canadian Energy Services and Technology Corp. (CEU-T).
Citing recent share price appreciation, Mr. Bradford moved the Calgary-based company to "outperform" from "strong buy."
- Canadian Energy Services and Technology Corp$7.22+0.17(+2.41%)
- Symantec Corp$28.94-0.80(-2.69%)
- Autodesk Inc$109.23+13.40(+13.98%)
- ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc$12.70+0.32(+2.58%)
- Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp$18.04-0.20(-1.10%)
- Wal Mart Stores Inc$78.75+1.21(+1.56%)
- Richmont Mines Inc$10.02-0.22(-2.15%)
- Lundin Mining Corp$7.71+0.34(+4.61%)
- ViXS Systems Inc$0.34+0.12(+52.27%)
