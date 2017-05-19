Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though he believes it’s a “fundamentally attractive oilfield investment,” Raymond James analyst Andrew Bradford downgrading his rating for Canadian Energy Services and Technology Corp. (CEU-T).
Citing recent share price appreciation, Mr. Bradford moved the Calgary-based company to "outperform" from "strong buy."
