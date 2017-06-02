Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though its fourth-quarter financial results fell below his expectations, Desjardins Securities analyst Keith Howlett upgraded his rating for Saputo Inc. (SAP-T).
Citing its “strong” full-year results, Mr. Howlett moved the Montreal-based to “buy” from “home.”Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Mosaic Capital Corp$8.640.00(0.00%)
- Saputo Inc$43.370.00(0.00%)
- Dollarama Inc$128.320.00(0.00%)
- BRP Inc$37.030.00(0.00%)
- Canadian Western Bank$25.160.00(0.00%)
- Trevali Mining Corp$1.140.00(0.00%)
- Mag Silver Corp$16.480.00(0.00%)
- Uni Select Inc$30.040.00(0.00%)
- Lundin Mining Corp$7.330.00(0.00%)
- Updated June 1 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.