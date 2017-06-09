Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien removed WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T) from the firm’s Canadian Analyst Current Favourites list in the wake of a 12-per-cent drop in share price over the last three months.
Mr. Bastien added Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) in its place.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- WSP Global Inc$52.04+0.44(+0.85%)
- Bird Construction Inc$8.03+0.26(+3.35%)
- Aecon Group Inc$15.27+0.13(+0.86%)
- Stuart Olson Inc$5.35+0.03(+0.56%)
- Pure Multi-Family REIT LP$9.50+0.08(+0.85%)
- Pure Multi-Family REIT LP$7.000.00(0.00%)
- Stingray Digital Group Inc$7.56+0.09(+1.20%)
- Stingray Digital Group Inc$7.50-0.02(-0.27%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$40.89+0.05(+0.12%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$30.40+0.16(+0.53%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$24.11-0.39(-1.59%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$17.92-0.22(-1.21%)
- Snap Inc$18.15-0.71(-3.74%)
- Nordstrom Inc$45.62+0.99(+2.22%)
- ECN Capital Corp$3.85+0.09(+2.39%)
- Spin Master Corp$38.14-0.16(-0.42%)
- Transcontinental Inc$24.75-0.29(-1.16%)
- Updated June 9 10:22 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.