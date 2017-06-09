Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades Add to ...

Subscribers Only

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien removed WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T) from the firm’s Canadian Analyst Current Favourites list in the wake of a 12-per-cent drop in share price over the last three months.

Mr. Bastien added Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) in its place.

Report Typo/Error

Follow David Leeder on Twitter: @daveleeder

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular