Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien removed WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T) from the firm’s Canadian Analyst Current Favourites list in the wake of a 12-per-cent drop in share price over the last three months.
Mr. Bastien added Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) in its place.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- WSP Global Inc$52.01+0.41(+0.79%)
- Bird Construction Inc$8.07+0.30(+3.86%)
- Aecon Group Inc$15.29+0.15(+0.99%)
- Stuart Olson Inc$5.35+0.03(+0.56%)
- Pure Multi-Family REIT LP$9.47+0.05(+0.53%)
- Pure Multi-Family REIT LP$7.000.00(0.00%)
- Stingray Digital Group Inc$7.58+0.11(+1.47%)
- Stingray Digital Group Inc$7.65+0.13(+1.73%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$40.81-0.03(-0.07%)
- Suncor Energy Inc$30.32+0.08(+0.26%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$24.28-0.22(-0.90%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$18.04-0.11(-0.58%)
- Snap Inc$18.12-0.73(-3.87%)
- Nordstrom Inc$44.82+0.19(+0.43%)
- ECN Capital Corp$3.88+0.12(+3.19%)
- Spin Master Corp$37.99-0.31(-0.81%)
- Transcontinental Inc$25.07+0.03(+0.12%)
- Updated June 9 9:33 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.