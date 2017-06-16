Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Expressing increased confidence in its long-term growth prospects following its annual investor day, Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen raised his target price for shares of Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T, CNI-N).
"While the core building blocks of CN's strategic plan remain largely unchanged, in our view, we came away from [Wednesday's] Investor Day with the view that management has adopted a decisively proactive, technology-rich agenda designed to further advance its competitive position and, ultimately, deliver outsized growth amidst an increasingly complex macro landscape," he said.
- Canadian National Railway Co$80.26+0.58(+0.73%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$20.60-0.98(-4.54%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$15.53-0.75(-4.61%)
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP$53.08+0.27(+0.51%)
- DHX Media Ltd$5.77-0.01(-0.17%)
- DHX Media Ltd$5.830.00(0.00%)
- DHX Media Ltd$4.450.00(0.00%)
- Endeavour Mining Corp$21.40-0.16(-0.74%)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc$16.68+0.59(+3.67%)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc$12.58+0.46(+3.80%)
- Kansas City Southern$103.04+1.18(+1.16%)
- Norbord Inc$39.03-0.04(-0.10%)
- Norbord Inc$29.49+0.09(+0.31%)
- Nike Inc$51.07-1.83(-3.46%)
- INV Metals Inc$0.860.00(0.00%)
