Friday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Expressing increased confidence in its long-term growth prospects following its annual investor day, Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen raised his target price for shares of Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T, CNI-N).

“While the core building blocks of CN’s strategic plan remain largely unchanged, in our view, we came away from [Wednesday’s] Investor Day with the view that management has adopted a decisively proactive, technology-rich agenda designed to further advance its competitive position and, ultimately, deliver outsized growth amidst an increasingly complex macro landscape,” he said.

