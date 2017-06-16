Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Expressing increased confidence in its long-term growth prospects following its annual investor day, Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen raised his target price for shares of Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T, CNI-N).
“While the core building blocks of CN’s strategic plan remain largely unchanged, in our view, we came away from [Wednesday’s] Investor Day with the view that management has adopted a decisively proactive, technology-rich agenda designed to further advance its competitive position and, ultimately, deliver outsized growth amidst an increasingly complex macro landscape,” he said.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Canadian National Railway Co$79.680.00(0.00%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$21.580.00(0.00%)
- Teck Resources Ltd$16.280.00(0.00%)
- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP$52.810.00(0.00%)
- DHX Media Ltd$5.780.00(0.00%)
- DHX Media Ltd$5.830.00(0.00%)
- DHX Media Ltd$4.450.00(0.00%)
- Endeavour Mining Corp$21.560.00(0.00%)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc$16.090.00(0.00%)
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc$12.120.00(0.00%)
- Kansas City Southern$101.860.00(0.00%)
- Norbord Inc$39.070.00(0.00%)
- Norbord Inc$29.400.00(0.00%)
- Nike Inc$52.900.00(0.00%)
- INV Metals Inc$0.860.00(0.00%)
- Updated June 15 3:54 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.