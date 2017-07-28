Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Detour Gold Corp.’s (DGC-T) “strong” second-quarter financial results are “just what the doctor ordered,” said Canaccord Genuity analyst Rahul Paul.
On Wednesday, the Toronto-based intermediate gold producer reported quarterly results that “handily” topped expectations, with production 11 per cent higher than Mr. Paul’s projections and cash costs lower by 6 per cent. Adjusted earnings per share of 15 cents were 7 cents higher than his estimate and 8 cents ahead of the consensus forecast.Report Typo/Error
