Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
While Desjardins Securities analyst Kristopher Zack lowered his target price for shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII-T), he believes investors’ negative sentiment is now priced into the stock after Thursday’s “sharp” sell-off.Report Typo/Error
Follow @daveleederon Twitter:
- Seven Generations Energy Ltd$16.900.00(0.00%)
- Freshii Inc$8.100.00(0.00%)
- IGM Financial Inc$42.810.00(0.00%)
- Mylan NV$34.700.00(0.00%)
- AmerisourceBergen Corp$81.710.00(0.00%)
- Updated August 3 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.