Friday's analyst upgrades and downgrades

David Leeder

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Believing the timing of improvements for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T) is “uncertain,” Credit Suisse analyst Nick Stodgill downgraded his rating for its stock to “neutral” from “outperform.”

“With EFN shares down 32 per cent year to date  and management significantly reducing 2017 EPS guidance we acknowledge that the set-up into H2/17 could be favourable,” he said. “However, we believe overcoming execution-related challenges and a re-rating will take several quarters.”

On Thursday, the Toronto-based company reported adjusted basic earnings per share of 23 cents, 2 cents less than Mr. Stodgill’s expectation and a penny less than the Street consensus.

