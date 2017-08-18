Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Despite its fourth-quarter earnings beating the Street, the outlook for Absolute Software Corp. (ABT-T) points to a slower-than-anticipated acceleration in growth, said Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor.
Accordingly, he downgraded his rating for the Vancouver-based company's stock to "hold" from "buy."
