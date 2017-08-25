Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T) needs to keep pushing into the United States if it hopes to improve its valuation versus other large Canadian banks.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. analyst Scott Chan tweaked his target on CIBC to $116 from $117 reflecting a higher tax rate for its newly acquire U.S.-based PrivateBank and maintained his “buy” rating.

