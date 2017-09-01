Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Canadian Western Bank's (CWB-T) "burgeoning" increase in earning power is "too big to ignore," according to Scotia Capital analyst Sumit Malhotra.

In the wake of better-than-expected third-quarter financial results, Mr. Malhotra raised his rating for the stock to "sector outperform" from "sector performer."

On Thursday, the Edmonton-based bank reporting quarterly operating earnings per share of 69 cents, exceeding both Mr. Malhotra's 64-cent projection and the consensus estimate of 62 cents. It was an increase of 16 per cent year over year.

"With CWB having been at the epicenter of the Energy downturn that began in late-2014, for the first time in a while the financial results from the bank felt reasonably 'normal,' and demonstrated the favourable combination of NIM [net interest margin] expansion (up 5 basis points quarter over quarter), decent loan growth (up 2.3 per cent quarter over quarter), and generally stable credit trends (PCL ratio down to 20 basis points, though still above the 12 basis points NCO rate)," said Mr. Malhotra. "Management apparently agreed with that characterization, as the 4-per-cent hike in the dividend marked the first increase in the payment since Q4/15."

Mr. Malhotra emphasized that the bank's sector-high reliance on net interest income is now "a positive factor."

"In the first three quarters of 2017 net interest income has accounted for 89 per cent of total revenue at CWB, by far the highest proportion in the sector and well-above the industry average of 49 per cent," he said. "Given the much-improved interest rate outlook in Canada (which our colleagues at Scotiabank Economics expect will be further bolstered via a second 25 basis points BoC rate hike next week) the greater leverage to NII is now a positive differentiator for CWB, particularly given that loan yields in their portfolio have shown clear signs of stabilization. Importantly, our 2018E for NIM is 2.65 per cent -- only 5 basis points higher than the level generated in Q3/17."

"CWB does not need double-digit loan growth for the stock to work. Sequential loan growth in Q3 came in at 2.3 per cent, a solid follow-up to the 2.0-per-cent rise posted in Q2. The composition of the portfolio continues to shift, with BC now the largest geography for CWB and Ontario growing at the fastest pace (up 34 per cent year over year). Candidly, though mgmt. has continued to emphasize their goal of returning to double-digit loan growth, we think the market would be quite satisfied with high-quality (i.e., from a pricing and credit quality perspective) new business even if the rate of increase was somewhat below 10 per cent. To that end, our estimates have CWB growing the portfolio at a 7-per-cent clip in 2018."

Mr. Malhotra raised his target price for CWB stock to $33 from $30. The analyst average price target is currently $31.29, according to Bloomberg data.

"After the 7-per-cent increase (not a misprint) in our estimate CWB shares are trading at 10.0x our 2018E, 11 per cent below the sector avg. of 11.2 times," he said. "Though we think we have been conservative in our NIM forecast, the sizable increase in our EPS outlook speaks to the sector-high exposure of CWB to NII in the revenue line, particularly at a time at which the Canadian interest rate backdrop is trending higher. Given our view that the worst of the Alberta impact has passed for CWB and that the 9.56-per-cent CET1 ratio (standardized approach) provides support, we are moving our rating on CWB shares up."

Elsewhere, RBC Dominion Securities analyst Darko Mihelic also upgraded his rating for the stock, moving it to "outperform" from "sector perform" and raising his target to $35 from $29.

GMP analyst Stephen Boland downgraded his rating to "hold" from "buy" with a target of $30.50, up from $29.50.

It's important to note Toronto-Dominion Bank's (TD-T, TD-N) third-quarter earnings beat was driven by "solid" results from both its Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking segments, said Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young.

On Thursday, TD reported cash earnings per share for the quarter of $1.51, beating the projections of both Mr. Young ($1.38) and the Street ($1.36).

"On a segmented basis, all of TD's operating divisions beat our estimates and consensus," the analyst said. "The capital markets beat added 2 cents.

"While impressive, some context is needed. First, TD last year had higher collective provisions vs a small release this quarter (delta equates to 5 cents). Second, this year there were no CAT losses at its Canadian insurance operations (last year had the Fort McMurray fires). Third, this quarter benefited from actuarial gains at its Canadian insurance operations, primarily as a result of weather and higher interest rates. The impact from the two insurance items was not disclosed, but for perspective, the year-over-year increase in insurance earnings added 3 cents to EPS. There was also a tax gain recorded in corporate NIX; details were not provided. The point is, there can be a few items leaning for and against TD—some of these relate to its insurance operations—and this quarter went in its favour."

Mr. Young noted earnings for both U.S. retail, up 14 per cent year over year, and Canadian P&C banking, up 13 per cent, topped his expectations as well as the consensus estimate.

"While we maintained our Hold rating [for the bank's stock], there are two themes we like with the TD story," he said. "First, its U.S. retail operations should benefit further from rising US interest rates and potentially improved economic trends. Second, we are starting to see NIX trends moderate, as management guided to for the second half of fiscal 2017."

Based on the results, Mr. Young raised his 2017 and 2018 cash EPS projections to $5.55 and $5.80, respectively, from $5.35 and $5.65.

He also increased his target price for the stock to $74 from $72. The analyst average is $73.38.

Elsewhere, National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "sector perform" with a $74 target, rising from $69.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan also bumped his target to $74 from $72 with a "buy" remaining. The stock remains on the firm's "Focus List."

"Among the Big-6 Canadian banks, TD reported the strongest quarterly results this quarter, with an EPS surprise of 11 per cent," said Mr. Chan. "Right after results, Q2 Canadian GDP came in at 4.5 per cent marking its highest quarterly growth rate since 2011, consistent with positive Canadian bank segment earnings this quarter. TD's Canadian retail segment continues to show momentum (from prior disappointment), which should support investor demand. With results, we have marked up our 2018 EPS estimate by 3 per cent."

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Amit Daryanani believes there's "sizable pent up demand and excitement" surrounding the launch of Apple Inc.'s (AAPL-Q) latest iPhone model, leading him to project a "supercycle" for the company this fall.

He made the claim based on the results of a recent survey of 1,138 existing users, aiming to evaluate their expectations for iPhone 8 ahead of the expected Sept. 12 launch.

Mr. Daryanani said: "We highlight several key findings from our survey results: 1) 65 per cent of respondents would consider purchasing iPhone 8. This is impressive given there is no marketing effort by AAPL yet and people haven't even seen the phone yet; 2) 70 per cent of the people considering an iPhone purchase have a phone that is 2 years or older (6/6s gen); 3) Wireless charging and larger memory are the most anticipated features in iPhone 8; 4) Lease/Upgrade programs – 85-per-cent plan to purchase an iPhone through lease/contract/iPhone upgrade program, which should reduce the sting of a potentially large price tag; and, 5) Pricing – Not surprising, 78-per-cent people are willing to pay up to $800 for the new phone but we don't think that dampens demand (We all want to pay less for everything !)."

The analyst thinks the iPhone 8 will "unleash a material upgrade cycle" for the tech giant, expecting it to bolster revenue, units and earnings per share upside.

"We think AAPL remains ontrack to become the first company to achieve $1.0-trillion market cap and AAPL should sustain an upside bias through and potentially beyond iPhone product launch this September," said Mr. Dayanani.

He raised his target price for the stock to $180 (U.S.) from $176 with an "outperform" rating. The average target is $174.29.

"We believe AAPL's current stock price creates an attractive entry point for investors to benefit from its ability to return to revenue and EPS growth in FY17," he said. "We believe multiple catalysts remain as the company benefits from: (1) iPhone ramps; (2) Mac/iPad refresh cycle; (3) potential iTV launch or other major product lines; and (4) improvements in capital allocation policy. We believe the fundamental reality remains that AAPL's valuation is materially sub-par to what we anticipate is its long-term revenue and EPS potential."

Lululemon Athletica Inc.'s (LULU-Q) third-quarter momentum is "boding well" for the key holiday retail season, said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Brian Tunick following its "quality" second-quarter earnings beat.

On Thursday, the retailer reported adjusted earnings per share of 39 cents (U.S.), topping its outlook of 33-35 cents based largely on better-than-anticipated sales and gross margins.



"Despite the slow 2017 start, LULU reiterated its plans to reach $4-billion in sales and $4 in EPS by 2020 (from base of $2-billion/$2.14 in 2016)," said Mr. Tunick. "With 2017's 10-per-cent top line expectation, the reiterated outlook suggests accelerating mid-teens top line gains from 2018-2020, and EPS growth of 20 per cent-plus from 8 per cent guided in 2017. On the sales, the plan embeds: 1) men's growth to $1-billion (or 25 per cent of sales) from 20 per cent or estimated $500-million today. Certainly, the statistic that men's at 20 per cent compares to 30 per cent of current guests suggests an ongoing conversion opportunity; 2) women's growth to $3-billion from $2-billion today; 3) acceleration of international growth towards 20-25-per-cent of sales from 7 per cent in 2016; and 4) Direct exposure at 25 per cent-plus versus 19 per cent in 2016 (roughly a 1-2 per cent contributor). Net/net, while LULU has among the greatest top line levers in the space and with margins still expected to be a trough levels here in 2017 (again at 18 per cent), the components are in place for accelerating EPS growth go forward to the extent that the team can execute."



In reaction to the results, Mr. Tunick raised his 2017 EPS projection to $2.40 from $2.32. His 2018 estimate moved to $2.70 from $2.58.

"Digital and brand-related investments [are] paying off, with 2Q traffic improving from 1Q levels, with that trend continuing in 3Q17," he said. "Looking ahead, opportunities ahead in 3Q including: 1) the website upgrade in 3Q; 2) men's strength, aided by an extension of 2Q's This is Yoga campaign in 3Q; 3) ongoing bottoms gains; 4) the new Everlux launch; and 4) better trends in tops, outerwear, and accessories. All in, when lulu focuses on innovation, coupled with brand-connection work, we can see meaningful results in the business, particularly during the key holiday season. We model a 5-per-cent comp in 3Q/4Q."

With an "outperform" rating (unchanged), his target for the stock rose to $66 from $64. The average is $63.39.



Mr. Tunick said: "In a specialty retail space desperate for growth, our Outperform rating on LULU is based on our expectation for sustained high to low-double-digit top-line, assuming: (1) low- to mid-teens footage growth, including international expansion; (2) high low-single digit to mid-single digit comps aided by men's, ivivva, and a recovery in the women's business as innovation, omnichannel, and brand-building efforts take hold; and (3) a 200-basis point benefit from the Direct business. Despite prior peak margins at 28 per cent, we believe that LULU's margins are troughing at 18% in 2015-2017 as the company makes the necessary investments to support future growth. Looking out, we expect margins to return to the high-teens to 20-per-cent-plus level by 2020 (and LULU's suppressed EPS power) to be aided by: (1) merchandise margin expansion due to more favorable product costs and select pricing opportunities; (2) eventual leverage in nonmerchandise items in COGS; and (3) a return to slight SG&A leverage. Importantly, EBIT margin expansion starting in 2018 can lead to a mid-teens CAGR longer term, in our view."

Meanwhile, Canaccord Genuity analyst Camilo Lyon raised his target to $43 from $41 with an unchanged "sell" rating.



He said: "Given the positive commentary about the business, we found a few things curious. First, LULU raised full year EPS by only 6 cents despite the 4-cent Q2 beat to $2.35-$2.42 from $2.28-$2.38. Second, gross margin is expected to be flattish in both Q3 and Q4 despite Q3 comp guidance of mid-single digit (implying a Q4 comp of 2 per cent). The inability to lever occupancy is a mounting concern. Third, while not specifically addressed on the call, we find it odd that LULU is having a 3rd warehouse sale in two quarters - inventory perhaps is not as healthy as stated. Fourth, LULU is relaunching its website before the holidays which could create unforeseen problems. Fifth, high expectations for outerwear seem unfounded after two unsuccessful seasons and stiff competition from incumbents like GOOS, North Face (VFC), and Patagonia among others. Taking these company specific factors coupled with stiff external factors such as the denim trend shift, the highly promotional athletic apparel environment, and the iPhone 8 launch, we believe the risk/ reward is highly skewed to the downside both from a slowing EPS growth function and multiple contraction from 25 times forward NTM [next 12 month] price/earnings. As such, we reiterate our SELL rating."

In other analyst actions:

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Matthew O'Keefe initiated coverage of Canadian Zinc Corp. (CZN-T) with a "speculative buy" rating and a 35-cent target. Consensus is 38 cents.

"With zinc prices on the rise as the lack of new supply comes to bear, zinc investments are few," said Mr. O'Keefe. "We highlight Canadian Zinc as having an attractive, developing, and high grade project relative to a small pool of pure play zinc developers."



Citi analyst Paul Lejuez upgraded Gap Inc. (GPS-N) to "neutral" from "sell" and increased his target to $24 (U.S.) from $22. The average is $25.43.



"The thesis behind our downgrade to Sell last November was that Old Navy (ON) is overearning, Gap brand's struggles are likely to persist and SG&A growth would pressure margins," said Mr. Lejuez. "With the stock now trading at 11.2 times fiscal 2018 consensus EPS versus 14.5 times fiscal 2017 consensus cons at the time of our downgrade, concerns of a slowdown at [Old Navy] now appear more priced in. And we can't overlook that ON results have been better than we expected as value continues to win. Importantly ... GPS' 4-per-cnet dividend, 2-times dividend coverage, and flexibility to reduce capex (if need be) should provide downside support to the stock."

First Analysis Corp analyst Howard Smith upgraded Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW-N) to "overweight" from "equalweight" with a target of $160 (U.S.), up from $133. The consensus average is $157.97.



JPMorgan analyst Sterling Auty upgraded Palo Alto to "overweight" from "neutral" with a target of $182, rising from $140.