Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Teck Resources Ltd.'s (TECK.B-T) diversified portfolio is "firing on most cylinders," said CIBC World Markets analyst Oscar Cabrera.

Emphasizing its quality assets in low sovereign risk jurisdictions bring increased exposure to his preferred commodities (copper and zinc), Mr. Cabrera initiated coverage of the Toronto-based company with an "outperform" rating.



"Teck Resources' diversified business model and balance sheet came under pressure with the decline of commodity prices in 2015," he said. "However, benchmark HCC [hard coking coal] prices were lifted to five-year highs in Q1/17 upon an unexpected change in Chinese Government policy that shuttered met coal mines in Q3/16 and on weather-related supply constraints in Australia. Teck's cash flows were boosted to all-time highs in 2016, removing market liquidity concerns. We expect Teck to benefit from improving copper and zinc prices to the end of the decade, compensating for forecast met coal price declines. The development of QB2 should also support strong cash flow generation from the company's zinc and coal assets, complemented by the start-up of Fort Hills oil sands production."

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Cabrera is projection Teck's EBITDA to increase in 2020 by 31 per cent to $4.5-billion from $3.5-billion in 2016. He expects it peak in 2017 at $5.7-billion, due primarily to by higher copper and zinc prices as well as lower costs at its base metals operations.



His earnings per share estimates for 2017 through 2019 are 5 per cent, 30 per cent and 26 per cent higher than consensus, respectively, at $4.40, $4.09 and $3.50. That gap is due to higher copper and zinc estimates.



"Teck's 2015/2016 strategy was one of cash conservation, cost reduction and debt restructuring (on commodity price declines)" said Mr. Cabrera. "The company has since returned to its historical strategy: growing its diversified business model, at the appropriate scale, through development of its portfolio of long-life assets located in low-risk jurisdictions and the commodities of which sit in the lower half of their respective cost curves. The shift was announced during Teck's Investor Day presentation in Q1/17."



"The met coal division has generated the majority of Teck's EBITDA since the 2008 global financial crisis. We expect that to change and forecast that Teck's copper segment will be responsible for 56 per cent of the company's 2023 estimated EBITDA of $6.3-billion (from 23 per cent in 2016), followed by met coal (at 25 per cent versus 58 per cent in 2016), zinc (at 17 per cent versus 28 per cent in 2016) and energy (at 4 per cent versus nil in 2016). We regard the potential development of the Anarraaq/Aktigiruq zinc cluster as the wildcard in our investment thesis. If developed, the new cluster could almost triple Teck's Alaskan zinc district mine life to an average of 550kt in annual zinc production, and with zinc equivalent grades of between 16 per cent and 18 per cent."

Mr. Cabrera set a price target for Teck shares of $38. The analyst average target is $34.08, according to Bloomberg data.



"We estimate that Teck shares trade at a 43-per-cent and 22-per-cent discount to the large diversified mining peer averages of 5.5 times 2018 estimated enterprise value-to--EBITDA and 1.0 times price-to-net asset value," the analyst said. "The discounts are unwarranted, in our view, given Teck's strong balance sheet and higher exposure to and potential growth in our preferred base metals, copper and zinc, compared to its diversified peers. We expect the valuation discounts to narrow with a successful ramp-up of Fort Hills and a go-ahead decision of Quebrada Blanca Phase 2, without major increases to the projects' capital investment."



"Our analysis suggests that an unexpected slowdown in global economic growth in general and in China in particular and the potentially negative effects of such on our met coal, copper and zinc price forecasts are the largest downside risks to our Teck estimates. Unexpected capex increases at the Elk Valley Coal water management project and potential development delays and cost overruns at QB2 are also potential risks. We acknowledge market concerns over potential acquisitions given Teck's strong cash flow generation, but the company has a robust project pipeline to improve its organic growth."

=====

Though Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust's (BEI.UN-T) third-quarter financial results hinted at a better macro view and outlook, a "muddled" diversification plan continues to overshadow improvements, according to Raymond James analyst Ken Avalos.

On Tuesday, the Calgary-based REIT reported quarterly funds from operations of 52 cents per unit, down 27 per cent year over year and 3 cents below both Mr. Avalos's projection and the Street's expectation. That miss came largely to lower occupancy (down 2.7 per cent from the previous quarter) and flat margins.

Same property net operating income dropped 14 per cent, while revenues were down 5 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"Management announced plans to reduce its Alberta/Saskatchewan exposure to 50 per cent (from 76 per cent) by growing in high-growth, urban markets," said Mr. Avalos. "Boardwalk, over the next decade, will acquire/develop 10–15,000 suites in these market. The message was clearly unexpected and not well received short-term. As always, it's about execution. Current apartment economics make it difficult to acquire stabilized assets accretively. Remember, Boardwalk sold its Windsor portfolio in mid-2015 for a 5.4-per-cent cap rate and three B.C. assets in 2Q14 at a high-4 per cent. Today, those assets would likely trade 100 bp lower. We expect BEI to use JVs, development and take lease up risk to achieve IRR targets. BEI will divest of some AB/SK assets along the way as well."

Based on the results, Mr. Avalos lowered his 2017 funds from operations per unit projection to $2.07 from $2.12. His 2018 estimate remains $2.28.

"Macro wise, AB has likely bottomed, and BEI's sequential NOI was basically flat," he said. "However, these positives were outweighed short-term by confusion with the announced diversification efforts. Bottom line, units now trade at an implied $138,000 per door and a 5.7-per-cent implied cap rate in a $175,000 per door replacement cost and 4-per-cent cap rate world. We think the bleeding is over in AB and the long slog to recovery is underway. BEI has a robust operating platform and is now positioned to execute on operations, drive occupancy and burn off incentives."

Maintaining an "outperform" rating, his target for the REIT fell to $45 per unit from $50. The analyst average is currently $42.60.

======

In a research report reviewing third-quarter earnings season for Canadian oilfield services company, Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki tweaked is target prices for four stocks in his coverage universe.

Story continues below advertisement

His changes were:

- Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG-T, "hold" rating) to $1.30 from $1.50. Consensus: $1.66.

Mr. Bereznicki: "While we believe Western's recent balance sheet restructuring provides it with added breathing room until a more robust recovery unfolds, we view the company as still structurally over-levered."

- Entrec Corp. (ENT-T, "hold" rating) to 25 cents from 20 cents. Consensus: 32 cents.

Mr. Bereznicki: "ENTREC recently extended the maturity of its ABL facility to October 2022 while amending the terms of this facility including the replacement of the leverage ratio covenant with a 1.0 times fixed charge coverage ratio. In our view, this amended facility gives ENTREC additional latitude to address its leveraged balance sheet while benefiting from a grinding fundamental recovery. To reflect this increased financial flexibility, we are raising our 2018 estimated enterprise value-to-EBITDA target multiple to 8.0 times (from 7.5 times)."

- Essential Energy Services Ltd. (ESN-T, "hold" rating) to 85 cents from 75 cents. Consensus: $1.15.

Mr. Bereznicki: "Due primarily to a strong performance from its Tryton segment, Essential topped our Q3/17 EBITDA expectation by $2.4-million. We are raising our 2018 EBITDA outlook to reflect an increased Tryton contribution"

- McCoy Global Inc. (MCB-T, "hold" rating) to $1.80 from $2.10. Consensus: $1.97.

Mr. Bereznicki: "While the company held a net cash position of $9.3-million at the end of the third quarter and has lowered its cost structure significantly through the downturn, we continue to view it as a late-cycle performer. We are reiterating our HOLD recommendation and lowering our 2018 EBITDA outlook to reflect lower sales assumptions."

=====

In other analyst actions:

Veritas Investment Research Co analyst Brent Levenstadt upgraded Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG-T) to "buy" from "sell" with a target of $17.50, rising from $13. The consensus on the Street is $17.42.

National Bank Financial analyst Gabriel Dechaine upgraded Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO-T) to "outperform" from "sector perform" and raised his target to $38 from $36. The average target is $37.60.

Macquarie analyst Michael Glen upgraded Uni-Select Inc. (UNS-T) to "neutral" from "underperform" with a $26 target. The average is $31.50.

Cowen analyst Oliver Chen initiated coverage of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T) with an "outperform" rating and target price of $37. The average is currently $33.12.

Eight Capital analyst Ralph Profiti reinstated coverage of Kinross Gold Corp. (K-T) with a "neutral" rating and $6.25 target. The average is $6.79.

BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Phillip Jungwirth upgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corp. (APC-N) to "outperform" from "market perform" and increased his target to $57 (U.S.) from $53. The consensus is $62.05.

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Brian Jay Tunick upgraded L. Brands Inc. (LB-N) to "outperform" from "sector perform" and hiked his target to $58 (U.S.) from $40. The average target is $48.

MORE TO COME