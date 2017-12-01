Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Both Toronto-Dominion Bank's (TD-T, TD-N) earnings power and its current valuation are better than average despite a "slight" fourth-quarter earnings miss, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Darko Mihelic.

On Thursday before market open, TD reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, lower than the projections of both Mr. Mihelic ($1.40) and the Street ($1.39).

"Despite a small miss, 2017 was a very solid year in which TD (uncharacteristically) delivered double-digit EPS growth," said Mr. Mihelic. "Although we expect EPS growth to moderate to 6 per cent in 2018 - we may admittedly be conservative and furthermore, we still have TD posting better than median growth.

"TD's efficiency 'story' is coming true. TD's efficiency ratio was 55.9 per cent, down 220 basis points year over year and well below our estimate of 56.3 per cent. TD has generally delivered solid efficiency improvements over the past few years, and we are expecting additional efficiency gains of 150 basis points over 2018/2019."

Though its earnings missed his projection, Mr. Mihelic raised his 2018 and 2019 EPS estimates to $5.85 and $6.35, respectively, from $5.82 and $6.27 to reflect lower-assumed provisions for credit losses (PCLs) and "further" efficiency gains.

Maintaining a "sector perform" rating for its stock, he raised his target to $78 from $72. The analyst average target price is $77.21, according to Bloomberg data.

"We continue to value TD using a multiple of 12.0 times, but we now value the stock on our 2019 core EPS estimate," said Mr. Mihelic. "Our target price includes $2 to reflect the level of 'excess' capital that we estimate TD will have in approximately one year's time."

Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan said he remains "upbeat" on TD shares despite the miss, raising his target to $80 from $78 with a "buy" rating (unchanged).



"This quarter, TD reported a slight EPS miss of 2 per cent mainly due to higher U.S. provisions in their credit card and auto portfolios," he said. "That said, both Canadian and U.S. retail segments delivered double-digit earnings growth, up 11 per cent and 16 per cent year over year, respectively. We have witnessed solid volume growth, margin expansion and good expense control from both sides of the border. For 2018, management guides for 7-10-per-cent overall earnings growth (versus our 8-per-cent estimate)."

Citing a "stronger" outlook from both its Canadian personal and U.S. commercial segments, Credit Suisse analyst Nick Stogdill upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM-T, CM-N) to "outperform" from "neutral."

On Thursday, the bank reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.81, up 8 per cent year over year and exceeding the analyst's expectation of $2.69 and the consensus on the Street of $2.58.



"The beat was led by Canadian Personal and U.S. Commercial Banking, offsetting softer Capital Markets which has been challenging for all banks this quarter," said Mr. Stogdill.

He raised his earnings forecast for the bank's Canadian Personal segment by 9 per cent year over year in 2018 (from 5 per cent), noting its "managing through [the] mortgage slowdown."



"We believe a focus on cost management (guiding to 2-3-per-cent expense growth in 2018) and better margin performance (stable) will offset the gradual slowdown in mortgage lending," the analyst said. A deterioration in the Canadian economy is a key risk to our outlook."



Mr. Stogdill also emphasized the earnings contribution of $65-million from newly acquired PrivateBank was well above his projections.



"Guidance for double-digit loan growth (market share driven) and 6-8-per-cent of improvement in the efficiency ratio will continue to support strong earnings growth through 2018/2019," he said.

Along with the rating upgrade, Mr. Stogdill raised his target to $125 from $116. The average is $125.97.



"In our view, the more favourable outlook for CM's Canadian and U.S. Banking businesses along with its strengthening capital position warrants an Outperform rating," he said. "As such, we are reducing our relative price-to-earnings valuation discount to 9 per cent from 13 per cent."

Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan believes "solid" contributions from newly acquired PrivateBank support a better relative valuation for CIBC.



"Compared to past quarters this was a higher quality beat," said Mr. Chan. "Relative to our estimates, total revenue came in larger than expected alongside prudent cost controls. Credit provisions, which have normally been a source of earnings beat, were generally in line. CM flexed its muscles on the Canadian side with both segments' (Personal and Small Business Banking, Commercial and Wealth) earnings reporting double-digit year-over-year growth. The reported Canadian results outpaced BNS and RY. With the first full quarter, U.S.-based PrivateBank delivered much better results with adjusted net income of $65-million (up 33 per cent year over year)."



Noting both its Canadian and U.S. retail segments recorded double-digit earnings growth year over year (of 11 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively), Mr. Chan said the bank has displayed "solid" volume growth and margin expansion as well as "good" expense control on both sides of the border.



Keeping a "buy" rating for the stock, he raised his target to $126 from $121. The average is $125.97.



"This mainly reflects: (1) higher NTM [net 12 month] EPS estimates (i.e. better volume growth expectations and lower costs); (2) slightly narrowing target group price-to-earnings multiple discount to 8 per cent (from 9 per cent) reflecting solid PrivateBank results and higher P/E (2018) valuation from U.S. Mid-west peers of 15.2 times (versus 14.7 times a month ago); and (3) rolling forward our valuation by one quarter (to Q2/18-Q1-19).

"CM reported another strong quarter with EPS surprise of 9 per cent. As Canadian operations were strong (i.e. double-digit earnings in Personal and Small Business, Commercial and Wealth), we are extremely encouraged by U.S. segment results, particularly related to the first full quarter of PrivateBank."

Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young called the quarterly results "positive" and hiked his target to $130 from $128. He kept a "buy" rating.



"We like CM's valuation, dividend yield (4.4 per cent) and the execution of the Canadian banking strategy, and we believe the PVTB concerns are baked into its valuation," said Mr. Young.

RBC Dominion Securities' Sam Crittenden is the latest analyst to downgrade the stock of Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) following a three-year guidance update that failed to impress the Street.

On Wednesday after market close, the Toronto-based company released production guidance for the three-year period beginning 2018 as well as a much-anticipated 10-year guidance plan for its Candelaria operation in Chile.

Production at its flagship Candelaria operation is now 20 per cent lower in 2018 than previously expected.

"Our net asset value per share (NAVPS) drops to $8.17 from $9.30 reflecting updated guidance and the FCF [free cash flow in 2018 and 2019 at spot prices falls to -$228-million and +$111-million from +$427-million and +$500-million previously," said Mr. Crittenden. "We have lowered our 2018-2020 copper production by 12 per cent in line with guidance and increased capex and operating costs.

"We have increased our longer term estimates as the new 10-year plan shows increased production with lower costs from expanding the mill (by 4,000 tons per day to 79,000 tons per day), open pit optimizations and additional underground production (from 8,000tpd currently to 10,000tpd by 2019). These expansions added capex of $1-billion over 10 years to achieve a 20-per-cent lift in copper production and 18-per-cent reduction in cash costs

Lowering the stock to "sector perform" from "outperform," Mr. Crittenden decreased his target for the stock to $8.50 from $10. The analyst average target is currently $9.82.

"Using forward curve prices Lundin is trading at 0.89 times NAVPS versus copper peers at 0.95 times and 3.5 times 2018 estimated EBITDA versus peers at 4.8 times," he said. "We believe there could be some reversion to the peer group average following the initial down move after the guidance update."

The analyst added: "With $1.65-billion cash, $0.45-billion debt and $0.35-billion of available credit, we believe Lundin has the strongest balance sheet in our coverage universe and has stated a desire to pursue both internal and external growth opportunities. This presents both an opportunity to add value and risk of completing a deal that the market doesn't like. We also have to assume that asset prices have risen alongside commodity prices which could make it more difficult to complete a transaction in the current market."

Other analyst moves included:

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto moving the stock to "hold" from "buy" with a target of $9 from $10.25.

BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Alex Terentiew dropped it to "market perform" from "outperform" and lowered his target to $10 from $11.25.

TD Securities analyst Greg Barnes downgraded Lundin to "hold" from "buy" with a target of $9.50 from $11.50.

Scotia Capital analyst Orest Wowkodaw downgraded it to "sector outperform" from "focus stock" with a target of $9 from $11.

Industrial Alliance Securities analyst George Topping lowered it to "buy" from "strong buy" with a $10.65 target from $13.10.

Though he expects improvements through fiscal 2018 and 2019, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Neil Linsdell downgraded his rating for Exco Technologies Ltd. (XTC-T) following "disappointing" fourth-quarter financial results.

On Wednesday, the Markham, Ont.-based auto parts manufacturer reported revenue of $131.4-million, a drop of 19.4 per cent from $163-million during the same period a year ago. It also failed to meet Mr. Linsdell's expectation of $146.6-million (or a 10.1-per-cent decline), which he blamed on lower North American vehicle production, adverse foreign exchange, destocking within inventory channels in its Automotive Solutions segment and "increasingly competitive" market conditions.

The company's EBITDA margin of 12.0 per cent ($15.8-million) was also below his estimate of 13.2 per cent ($19.4-million). It was a drop from 13.6 per cent ($22.2-million) in fiscal 2016.

Earnings per share of 18 cents fell 5 cents below Mr. Linsdell's estimate and 7 cents below the consensus on the Street.

"Exco did, however, end the quarter with an enviable balance sheet, with cash of $35.9-million and net debt of only $10.9-million, for a net debt/EBITDA LTM [last 12 month] ratio of only 0.1 times, and a $50-million committed revolver available," the analyst said. "Free cash flow (FCF) of $49-million in F2017 fully supports the dividend of $13-million per year and ongoing debt reduction. During Q4, the Company spent $1.5-million to repurchase 151,100 common shares (of an authorization of up to 1,000,000 common shares since February 2017)."

In reaction to the results, Mr. Linsdell lowered his rating for the stock to "buy" from "strong buy."

"With a still challenging environment, as we wait to see the efficiency improvements and return to revenue growth that is expected to improve EPS in F2018, we are revising our rating," he said.

His target fell to $13 from $16. The average is $12.20.

"We trim our valuation multiples to 11 times price-to-earnings (from 12 times) and 6.5 times enterprise value-to-EBITDA (from 7.0 times), in line with historical ranges, as the Company manages through a challenging market and operational transitions, and as we have revised our forecasts lower, but roll forward one quarter to use our F2019 forecasts," said Mr. Linsdell.

Elsewhere, GMP analyst Ben Jekic downgraded Exco to "hold" from "buy" and dropped his target to $11 from $14.

In the wake of "strong" third-quarter financial results and the closing of an equity financing deal, Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Russell Stanley hiked his Street-high target price for CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TRST-CN), which remains his "Top Pick" among cannabis stocks.

"When we originally launched coverage [in late August], we noted that our estimates and target price reflected baseline forecasts that had significant upside potential," said Mr. Stanley in a research note released Thursday afternoon.

"We have increased our F2019 revenue/EBITDA estimates to reflect the benefit of the planned Phase 2 expansion, which we view as fully funded following the Company's recent equity financing (co-led by Echelon Wealth Partners). Since it began publicly trading on Aug. 21, TRST has been one of the top performing cannabis stocks in our tracking group, with a return of 173 per cent against the group average of 78 per cent. Potential catalysts include improved financial results, additional product development news and the granting of a sales license for the Niagara facility."

On Nov. 23, Vaughan, Ont.-based CannTrust reported quarterly revenue of $6.1-million, exceeding Mr. Stanley's projection of $4.8-million. He pointed to sales volume strength as the prime driver of the beat. EBITDA of $1.2-million was well ahead of his expectation of a loss of $800,000.

On Thursday, the company announced the completion of a $20-million bought deal, in which it issued 4 million common shares at $5 each. The proceeds of the offering are to be used to fund Phase 2 of its Niagara Greenhouse Facility.

"The Phase 2 expansion should be completed in mid-2018 (our model assumes first harvest in late 2018)," he said. "This is the primary driver behind the increase in our 2019 EBITDA estimate from $57-million to $111-million. Absent any change in the valuation multiple (10 times enterprise value/2019 estimate EBITDA), this would justify a target price of $11.50-plus. However, as the group average multiple has doubled since we initiated coverage in late August, we are increasing our valuation multiple to 13 times EV/2019 EBITDA, and are raising our 12-month target.

With a "speculative buy" rating (unchanged), his target for the stock is now $15 per share, up from $6.25. The analyst average target is $10.25.

"Our estimates leave significant upside for better utilization and stronger yields," said Mr. Stanley. "Should fiscal 2019 production reach full utilization (versus our 70-per-cent forecast), our EBITDA estimate and 12-month target price would improve to $154-million and $21 per share, respectively. Should crop yields outperform on top of that, our EBITDA and 12-month target prices could improve to $225-million and $30 per share, respectively."

Leon's Furniture Ltd. (LNF-T) is gaining momentum in top-line growth and cost efficiency, said CIBC World Markets analyst Matt Bank.

Believing its been boosted by the "demise" of Sears Canada, Mr. Bank initiated coverage of the retailer with a "neutral" rating.

"Leon's is the Canadian leader in furniture and appliances, and has the top two share in mattresses. The brand is core to a wide demographic and refreshed messaging is improving relevance with young families," said Mr. Bank. "We view the online threat as manageable and Leon's as well positioned to battle upstarts. The post-recession recovery was slow but Leon's has returned to growth and is poised to improve its margins through operating leverage and centralizing distribution. We foresee outsized growth in 2018 driven by Sears share gains, partially offset by reinvestment in marketing, promos, and labour costs. We forecast 7-per-cent EBITDA growth this year, 10 per cent in 2018 and 6 per cent in 2019.

"The acquisition of The Brick in 2013 was transformative and we would not be surprised to see another large deal, possibly outside of Canada, as a new growth lever. This brings complexity and uncertainty, but also opportunity to leverage North America-leading scale and we believe it could be attractive at the right price."



Mr. Bank set a price target for Leon's shares of $21.



"We value Leon's at 8.5 times enterprise value-to-EBITDA, closer to the high end of historical and peer ranges, and at a 15 times price-to-earnings multiple, slightly discounted to less-indebted peers," the analyst said. "We generate a $21 price target, which combined with a 3-per-cent dividend yield represents a solid return. A large real estate portfolio adds stability and flexibility, but we do not believe a full monetization is likely (or include it in our valuation). Strong free cash flow and potential upside over time should entice patient investors."



He added: "We foresee potential upside driven by execution and disclosure around: winning market share (and leveraging fixed costs), consolidating distribution, and developing real estate and other portfolio businesses."



The only other analyst currently covering the stock is BMO's Stephen MacLeod, according to Bloomberg, who has a "neutral" rating and $20 target.



In other analyst actions:

Paradigm Capital Inc analyst David Davidson upgraded Filo Mining Corp. (FIL-X) to "buy" from "speculative buy" with a target of $4.20, rising from $4. The average target is $3.90.

GMP analyst Stephen Boland downgraded DealNet Capital Corp. (DLS-X) to "hold" from "buy" with a target of 15 cents, down from 30 cents. The average is 23 cents.

