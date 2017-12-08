Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T) had a "well-rounded quarter to finish the year," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Scott Chan.

On Thursday, the Edmonton-based bank reported adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 68 cents, exceeding the Street's expectation by a penny. Net interest income rose 14 per cent year over year, driven largely by increased net interest margins and positive loan growth.

"For 2018, management guided 5-10 basis points in margin improvement from 2017 level (i.e. 2.57 per cent), and we are at the lower range of the guidance," said Mr. Chan. "Volume growth was driven by general commercial loans (i.e. Maxium and Franchise Finance) up 12 per cent year over year and personal loans and mortgages (i.e. Optimum Mortgage) up 16 per cent year over year. This was slightly offset by expected declines in real estate project loans of 5 per cent year over year. Heading into next year, management continues to target low double-digit loan growth. This would be mostly driven by commercial loans, mortgages and equipment financing loans, slightly offset by lower growth from personal loans and mortgages (will see impact from the implementation of revised B20 guideline)."

Mr. Chan raised his 2018 EPS estimate to $2.96 from $2.82 in order to reflect the higher NIM trend as well as a "slightly" lower provision for credit loss (PCL) ratio. He also introduced a 2019 EPS estimate of $3.27.

"Our main assumptions include: (1) NII growth of 9 per cent supported by strong loan growth of 11 per cent and NIM expansion of 3 basis points; (2) other income growth of 9 per cent; (3) management guidance of $0.10 accretion from portfolio acquisition at ECN Capital; (4) positive operating leverage of 3 per cent; (5) higher PCL ratio up 1 basis point year over year; and (6) dividend growth of 4 per cent," the analyst said.

Keeping a "hold" rating for the stock, his target for CWB shares rose to $38 from $35. The average target on the Street is currently $39.29.

"We believe higher than expected organic growth could help CWB return to a premium valuation relative to peers," said Mr. Chan. "Currently, we utilize a 0-per-cent premium to our group bank multiple of 12.25 times to derive our price-to-earnings target multiple. Our $38.00 target price is based on an unchanged 12.3 times P/E multiple applied to our next 12 month (Q2/18-Q1/19) EPS estimate of $3.06."

Elsewhere, Laurentian Bank Securities analyst Marc Charbin raised his target to $45 from $40 with an unchanged "buy" rating.

"Financial performance remains directionally intact and we believe that the changing portfolio mix towards higher-yielding assets, the latest Bank of Canada rate increase and loan book growth should be supportive of sequential EPS increase in the next few quarters at least," said Mr. Charbin. "Meeting its mid-term objectives for ROE is quite likely by 2019E (we forecast ROE of 11.4 per cent in 2018 and 12.4 per cent in 2019) and, as a result, should justify continued dividend increases as well."

Desjardins Securities analyst Doug Young bumped his target to $37 from $35, keeping a "hold" rating.

Mr. Young said: "We are encouraged by the improving NIM, PCL and loan growth trends. The pending close of the ECN acquisition helps to deploy excess capital and is expected to be immediately accretive. However, we believe that most of the good news is already priced in."

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe believes Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.'s (NEPT-T, NEPT-Q decision to expand its operations into the cannabis oil production market is "prudent."

Emphasizing the "compelling" upside to his forecast for the Quebec-based company, he raised his rating to "buy" from "hold" less than 2 weeks after lowering the stock.

"We endorsed Neptune's strategic shift into cannabis oil production based on the magnitude of the commercial opportunities in clear view for this emerging market, and the clear overlap with Neptune's documented operational expertise in extracting bio-active oils, and on differentiated branding and supplement co-formulation activities that Neptune has available through existing nutritional/medical supplement channels and through contract services operations at Biodroga, including but not limited to omega-3/cannabis oil co-formulation with MaxSimil that the firm separately announced," said Mr. Loe.

"Our model does not make any overt revenue projections for MaxSimil-coformulated omega-3/cannabis oil specifically or any MaxSimil formulation in general [including with fat-soluble vitamins and cardioprotective coenzyme Q10/ubiquinone, which Neptune has mentioned specifically), but this and other cannabis oil co-formulations in development are indirectly infused into our Biodroga/ cannabis oil growth expectations in F2020-F2023."

In a Nov. 29 research report, Mr. Loe downgraded his rating for Neptune from "buy" to "hold" based on a market call "and in recognition of sizable T90D return that at the time of the rating revision was 121 per cent; this transient pause-to-exhale was a prudent call as recent pricing data has revealed."

He added: "But while NEPT shares have since traded within a price band that made our HOLD rating a reasonable one, we do believe that Neptune's revenue/EBITDA prospects just in medical/ nutritional cannabis oil production are stronger in the medium-term than our previous base-case forecasts would imply, and on further analysis, we are revising our F2019-F2021 cannabis oil revenue projections accordingly."

He hiked his target for the stock to $5.25 from $2.20.

Mr. Loe is currently the only analyst covering the stock, according to Bloomberg.

Desjardins Securities analyst Kristopher Zack said he remains on the sidelines for Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T, BTE-N) following the release of its 2018 budget.

"While the company has delivered good operational results—most recently in 3Q—we believe that higher-than-average debt will remain the primary challenge to improved fundamental market support," he said.

On Thursday, the Calgary-based announced it is targeting production for the year of 68,000–72,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with a capital expenditure budget of $325–375-million.

"We have adjusted to the midpoint of the guidance range, while also reflecting minor offsetting cost revisions (specifically higher opex, lower G&A). Our cash flow forecast is effectively unchanged as a result," said Mr. Zack. "While production volumes will ramp going into yearend to deliver 6-per-cent growth from year-end 2017, we note that 2018 annual production is essentially flat year-over-year and avoiding incremental debt is the key priority—a prudent decision, from our perspective.

"Debt levels [are] still the main concern. We forecast a payout ratio of 106 per cent at our price deck, which is more or less in line with the strip, which takes into account the offsetting impact of wider heavy differentials and a weaker Canadian dollar (WTI in line). While we have a positive view of the disciplined spending plan, debt-to-cash flow is still high at 5.0 times at year-end 2018."

Mr. Zack's cash flow per share projection for 2017 rose to $1.35 from $1.28, however his 2018 projection fell by a penny to $1.40.

He kept a "hold" rating and $4 target for Baytex shares, which is a penny below the consensus.

"While there is still some financial flexibility with ample room on debt covenants and no meaningful near-tem maturities, we believe that the increased debt levels will ultimately need to be tackled through much higher oil prices or strategic initiatives to get to a more comfortable spot for the market," said Mr. Zack. "Even with these concerns, the stock is trading in line with the group average at 6.2 times estimated 2018 debt-adjusted cash flow."

CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Catellier raised his target price for shares of Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc. (ENF-T) upon resuming coverage of the stock following a $718-million equity raise.

"Strong guidance and a surprise extension of the dividend growth horizon more than offset dilution from the equity issue," said Mr. Catellier. "Coupled with reduced funding risk, market sentiment for the shares should improve."



On Nov. 29, the company released 2018 available cash flow from operations (ACFFO) guidance of $2.45-$2.65-billion, exceeding both the analyst's expectation ($2.15-billion) and the Street's projection ($2.1-billion).



"The variance from our estimate is due to the Canadian Mainline, which will benefit from higher volumes and tolls," said Mr. Catellier. "A flat rate base on the Lakehead system combined with higher volumes reduce its toll, resulting in a greater portion of the International Joint toll being attributed to the Canadian residual toll. Volumes are also expected to be strong, aided by demand and system optimizations. Lower costs and a better FX hedge rate also contribute, though these weren't quantified.



"Growth is also driven by $3.7-billion of capital deployments already contained in our forecasts. The company extended its 10-per-cent dividend growth rate expectation by an additional year to 2020 and expects to maintain respectable 1.2-1.3-times distribution coverage over the period. Debt to EBITDA should be below 5 times by the end of 2018 and through the outlook period. The investment proposition includes a nearly 8-per-cent yield, 19-per-cent growth for a company that is funded and has an adequate coverage ratio of over 1.2 times."



Maintaining an "outperformer" rating, his target jumped by a loonie to $36. Consensus is $34.

In other analyst actions:

Believing its real estate holdings alone won't be enough to move its stock higher over the next 12 months, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Wayne Hood downgraded Hudson's Bay Co. (HBC-T) to "market perform" from "outperform" and dropped his target to $11 from $25. The average on the Street is $12.21.

TD Securities analyst Carey Macrury initiated coverage of Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD-Q) with a "buy" rating and $110 (U.S.) target. Consensus is $95.29.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch reinstated coverage of Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T, GIL-N) with a "buy" rating and $48 (Canadian) target. The average target is $42.72.

Oppenheimer & Co initiated coverage of Stelco Holdings Inc. (STLC-T) with an "outperform" rating and $24 target, which is $1 more than the consensus.

