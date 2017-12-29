Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market's roundup of some of today's key analyst actions

BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Andrew Breichmanas lowered his financial expectations for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG-T) in reaction to the suspension of mill processing operations at its Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia.



Centerra announced the suspension on Wednesday, citing a lack of sufficient water resources. The company expects a partial resumption of activities in January with a full ramp-up coming following the spring thaw.



"The company disclosed that Mount Milligan has produced 225,000 ounces of gold and 54 million pounds of copper year to date, below our estimates of 238,800 ounces and 55.4 million pounds, respectively, suggesting a weaker0than-anticipated Q4/17," said Mr. Breichmanas.



"We have reduced our assumptions for ore processed in Q1/18 to 2.5 million tons from 5.5 million tons, and in Q2/18 to 4.0 million tons from 5.6 million tons, lowering our 2018 production forecast to 208,200 ounces gold and 63.2 million pounds copper from 266,000 ounces and 80.7 million pounds, respectively."



Citing the anticipated impact on 2018 cash flow, the analyst lowered his 2018 earnings per share projection by 8 cents to 83 cents. His cash flow per share estimate dropped to $1.38 from $1.57.

He maintained a "market perform" rating for the stock and dropped his target by a loonie to $9.50, which is the current analyst average on the Street, according to Thomson Reuters data.



"Continuing operational issues at Mount Milligan appear to leave performance through the first half of 2018 largely dependent on the Kumtor mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, which could result in some contraction of valuation multiples relative to peers in the near term," said Mr. Breichmanas.

Story continues below advertisement

=====

Emera Inc. (EMA-T) delivered early on its "new year's resolution for a cleaner balance sheet," said Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Jeremy Rosenfield.

He resumed coverage of the Halifax-based energy and services company after it announced Thursday the closing of its $700-million equity financing.

"The equity offering is in line with the company's overall commitment toward an investment-grade balance sheet (EMA is currently rated BBB+ by S&P) and target capital structure of 35-per-cent equity, 10-per-cent preferred shares/hybrids and 55-per-cent debt by 2019-20 (as highlighted during the company's 2017 Investor Dinner)," said Mr. Rosenfield. "Pro forma for the offering (including over-allotment option), we forecast 30-per-cent equity-total capitalization (up from 27-28 oer cent in Q3/17).

"We continue to forecast strong rate base and earnings growth across EMA's regulated franchises, driven by greater-than $7-billion of regulated investments through 2020. We expect that regulated earnings will remain greater-than 85 per cent of EMA's consolidated total (higher in periods where Emera Energy is weak, like 2017). Regulated earnings growth is expected to support the Company's 8-per-cent per year dividend growth target through 2020 (at least)."

In a research note released Thursday, Mr. Rosenfield cautioned that investors should not overlook Emera Energy "so quickly" despite its recent struggles.

"Although some investors loathe EMA's non-regulated power/gas/energy trading operations, their value may become apparent in early 2018 following the significantly colder-than-normal temperatures in the U.S. Northeast over the last two weeks of December," he said. "Ongoing natural gas and power price spikes may provide EMA an opportunity to generate extra cash as a holiday gift for investors."

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Suggesting long-term growth could come from its proposed Atlantic Link transmission project as well as other infrastructure structure initiatives, Mr. Rosenfield maintained a "buy" rating and $57 target for Emera shares. The analyst average target is currently $53.05.

"We view EMA as a solid utility and power growth play, with (1) a diversified mix of regulated utility and non-regulated investments (greater-than 85-per-cent regulated), (2) strong forecast EPS growth (8-10 per cent per year CAGR 2016-2021), driven by the TECO acquisition and greater-than $7-billion of additional organic rate base investment through 2020, (3) attractive dividend growth (8 per cent per year through 2020), and (4) upside from non-regulated investments and major transmission proposals," he said.

Elsewhere, National Bank Financial analyst Patrick Kenny resumed coverage with a "sector perform" rating and $52 target.

=====

In a separate research note released Friday, Mr. Rosenfield said the closing of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP's (BEP.UN-T, BEP-N) $750-million (US.) acquisition of TerraForm Global Inc. (GLBL-Q) was in line with expectations.

On Thursday after market close, Brookfield confirmed the deal, which adds 952 megawatts of solar and wind to its Diversified Renewable Power portfolio. Brookfield Renewable's total net investment of $230-million was funded from available liquidity giving it a 31-per-cent interest.

Story continues below advertisement

"GLBL [is expected] to contribute mid-single digit growth in 2018," the analyst said. "The GLBL assets are expected to generate incremental annual run-rate FFO [funds from operations] of $35-million (U.S.) per year (11 cents per share, or a 6-per-cent pick-up compared with our 2017 FFO estimate of $1.89). The contribution is slightly higher than our initial estimate (from the time of announcement) of $20-25-million per year (6-8 cents per share)."

"From a strategic perspective, the GLBL assets provide an initial presence for BEP in the burgeoning Indian and Chinese renewable power markets, where BEP sees significant longer-term follow-on growth potential."

Mr. Rosenfield said Brookfield's organic growth outlook remains "solid" following the deal, noting: "BEP continues to advance its organic growth initiatives, with 56 megawatts added year-to-date, 113MW under construction for 2017-19, and a further 1GW in development for commercial operations by 2023 (as of Q3/17). Organic growth is expected to support BEP's annual 5-9-per-cent dividend growth target."

He reiterated his "buy" rating and $36 (U.S.) price target. The average target is $34.06.

"BEP offers investors (1) a high-quality global renewable power investment platform (ownership in greater-than 10GW of installed capacity), (2) a high degree of contracted cash flows (70-90 per cent through 2021), (3) a long-term organic and M&A-based growth strategy (~300MW under development, and greater-than 7GW of prospects), and (4) attractive income characteristics (5-per-cent yield, 80-90-per-cent 2018 estmated FFO payout, and a 5-9 per cent per year dividend growth target)."

=====

In other analyst actions:

RBC Dominion Securities analyst Michael Smith downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI.UN-T) to "sector perform" from "outperform" with a target of $26.50, down from $27. The average target is $27.82.

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca PLC (AZN-N) was upgraded to "overweight" from "neutral" by JPMorgan analyst James Gordon.

Syntel Inc. (SYNT-Q) was downgraded to "underperform" from "market perform" by Wells Fargo analyst Ed Caso, who maintained a price target of $21 (U.S.). The average target for the Michigan-based provider of integrated technology and business services is $23.60.