Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
TD Securities analysts downgraded four energy companies and raised their rating for another on Friday in conjunction with an update to their commodity price assumptions,
The firm lowered its long-term WTI oil price assumption to $65 (U.S.) per barrel from $70, which led to a 17-per-cent decline in 2018 cash flow per share estimates, an 18-per-cent drop in net asset value projections and a 17-per-cent hit to target prices for companies in their coverage universe.Report Typo/Error
