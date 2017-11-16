Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two companies that have had recent insider buying activity.

Story continues below advertisement

goeasy Ltd. (GSY-T)

On Nov. 10, Karen Basian, who sits on the board of directors, bought 3,000 shares at an average price per share of $32.9793, lifting her portfolio's holdings up to 18,000 shares.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

On Nov. 8, Jim Pattison, with an ownership position above 10 per cent, purchased 121,200 shares at an average price per shares of $25 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Capital Corp.), increasing the portfolio's position to 9,450,400 shares.

=====

The following two companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Nov. 10, Executive Chairman Murray Edwards sold 113,014 shares at an average price per share of $46.3215. The previous day, he unloaded 50,000 shares at an average price per share of $46.2001. His portfolio balance after these two sales remained significant holding over 21.2-million shares.

On Nov. 10, Chief Operating Officer Tim McKay exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (80,000 in total) at an average price per share above the $46 level, leaving 1,152,284 shares in his account.

On Nov. 10, Scott Stauth, Executive Vice-President of Canadian Field Operations, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (47,500 in total), taking his portfolio's position down to 31,954 shares.

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS-T)

On Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, President and Chief Executive Officer John Sicard sold a total of 10,000 shares at an average price per share above the $72 price level, leaving 65,889 shares in his account.

Follow me on Twitter at @jennifer_dowty to receive links to all my insider reports