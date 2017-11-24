Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships. The article features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security.

Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two energy stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T)

On Nov. 21, Chairman of the Board James Estey purchased a total of 36,000 shares in four different accounts (10,000 shares in each of three accounts and 6,000 shares in another account) at an average cost per share of $16.7995.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)

Between Nov. 14 and Nov. 23, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Michael Rose has accumulated a total of 8,000 shares, lifting his sizeable portfolio position to 10,234,326 shares.

The following companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)

On Nov. 17, the President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Thomson exercised his options, receiving 54,817 shares. He subsequently sold 13,082 shares at an average price per share just above $31. His remaining portfolio balance is 160,378 shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC-T)

On Nov. 20, Chief Investment Officer Warren Thomson exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (255,948) at an average price per share above the $26 level. His remaining portfolio balance stood at 10,224 shares.

On Thursday, we reported that Thomas Jenkins, who sits on the board of directors, sold 233,000 shares at an average price per share above $21 (U.S.) on Nov. 16 in an account that he has control or direction over (Mistera Ventures Corp.), eliminating the portfolio's position.