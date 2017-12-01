Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

This list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security.

Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two companies that have had recent insider buying activity.

Andrew Peller Ltd. (ADW.A-T)

On Nov. 24, Chief Financial Officer Brian Athaide bought 20,000 shares at an average price per share of $12.85, lifting his account's holdings to 28,738 shares.

The previous week, on Nov. 16, President Randy Powell acquired 15,500 shares at an average price per share of $12.89, increasing his portfolio's position to 40,054 shares.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)

On Nov. 21, László Varsányi, Vice-President - New Ventures Power, purchased a total of 1,300 shares. The previous day, he acquired 600 shares at an average cost per share of $35.49 (U.S.).

The following two companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Methanex Corp. (MX-T)

On Nov. 24, insider David Valembois exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (1,600) at an average price per share of $52.95 (U.S.), leaving 5,162 shares in the portfolio.

On Nov. 21, Senior Vice-President – Corporate Development Mike Herz unloaded 6,000 shares at an average price per share of $65.50, reducing his portfolio's position to 31,917 shares.

Sierra Wireless Inc. (SW-T)

Three management executives have been recent sellers.

Senior Vice-President - Operations Bill Dodson exercised his rights and in subsequent days sold the corresponding number of shares in the market. On Nov. 24, he sold 1,569 shares at an average price per share of $26.40, and on Nov. 22, he divested 1,203 shares at an average price per share of $26. After these transactions, the portfolio held 12,903 shares.

On Nov. 22, Senior Vice-President and General Manager – OEM Solutions Dan Schieler sold 4,829 shares at an average price per share of $19.20 (U.S.). On Nov. 17, he pared 9,968 shares from his portfolio. Post these sales, his account held 10,299 shares.

On Nov. 17, Chief Executive Officer Jason Cohenour exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (5,649) at an average price per share of $19.03 (U.S.), leaving a sizable portfolio balance of 325,528 shares.