Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring a company that has had recent insider buying activity.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE-T)

On Dec. 19, Juan Nardiz, the President of Martinrea Honsel, bought 3,891 shares at an average cost per share of $16.2218. Days prior, on Dec. 14, he acquired 12,850 shares at an average price per share of $15.2857. After these two purchases, his portfolio's position stood at 86,484 shares.

On Dec. 7, Kerri Pope, Vice-President- Legal and Corporate Secretary accumulated 3,180 shares at an average price per share above $15, lifting her account's holdings to 28,259 shares.

On Dec. 4, Chief Information Officer Andre La Rosa bought 6,556 shares at an average cost per share of $15.25 after which, he held 35,156 shares in his account.

The following three companies have had selling activity reported by insiders.

AG Growth International Inc. (AFN-T)

On Dec. 19, Gary Anderson, the co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer of the company who currently sits on the board of directors, sold 6,000 shares at an average price per share of $53.45, trimming his portfolio's position to 141,173 shares.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

On Dec. 18, Brendan Calder sold 6,000 shares at an average price per share of $89.40, reducing his account's holdings to 11,782 shares.

K-Bro Linen Inc. (KBL-T)

Two management executives were recent sellers in the market.

On Dec. 15, General Manager Ronald Graham divested 3,834 shares at an average price per share of $42.67 with 12,339 shares remaining in his account.

That same day, Ryo Utahara, Executive Director and General Manager, sold 650 shares at an average price per share of $42.50, leaving 1,740 shares in his portfolio.