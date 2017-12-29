Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two companies that have had recent insider buying activity.

Linamar Corp. (LNR-T)

On Dec. 19, Chief Executive Officer Linda Hasenfratz accumulated 50,000 shares in her personal account at an average cost per share of $76.0851, taking her account's holdings up to 242,384 shares.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ-T)

Between Dec. 15 and Dec. 19, Sieg Will, Senior Vice-President – Operations, purchased a total of 22,297 shares at an average price per share around the $34 level, lifting his portfolio's position to 57,297 shares.

The following two companies have had selling activity reported by insiders.

Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)

On Dec. 21, management executive Sebastian Guridi sold 3,050 shares at an average price per share of $31.50, reducing his portfolio's holdings to 7,915 shares.

Hudson's Bay Company (HBC-T)

On Dec. 15, President of Saks Fifth Avenue Marc Metrick divested 11,000 shares at an average price per share of $10.44, reducing his account's holdings to 14,206 shares.

On Dec. 11, Director Robert Baker sold 297,700 shares at an average price per share of $10.0132 for an account in which he has control or direction over, eliminating the portfolio's position.