Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report featuring two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T)

On Jan. 18, Ron Joyce, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, continued to accumulate units in the market, purchasing 100,000 units at an average cost per unit of $14.2599 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Jetport Inc.), increasing the portfolio's holdings to 15,591,900 units.

In a previous issue, we reported that Mr. Joyce bought a total of 200,000 units over two days, on Jan. 9 and Jan. 10, for this account.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T)

Between Jan. 17 and Jan. 19, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman George Fink purchased a total of 13,300 shares at an average price per share above $14, increasing his account's holdings to 3,249,499 shares.

=====

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T)

On Jan. 10, Daniel Donner, Senior Vice-Resident – Commercial, sold 8,574 shares at an average price per share of $55.48.

Evertz Technologies Ltd. (ET-T)

Between Jan. 16 and Jan. 19, Chief Technology Officer Rakesh Patel sold a total of 9,400 shares at an average price per share around the $18 level, trimming his portfolio's position to 309,700 shares.