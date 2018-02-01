Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring three stocks that have had insider buying activity.

AGF Management Ltd. (AGF-B-T)

On Jan. 25, President and Chief Investment Officer Kevin McCreadie purchased 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $8.00, increasing his portfolio's position to 150,000 shares.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T)

President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Colborne has been steadily acquiring shares across several accounts. Between Jan. 2 and Jan. 26, he purchased a total of 132,117 shares.

Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR-B-T)

On Jan. 29, Chairman JR Shaw purchased 100,000 shares at an average price per share of $26.867, raising his portfolio's holdings to 1,119,771 shares.

On Jan. 19, Chief Executive Officer Bradley Shaw bought a total of 350,000 shares for two separate accounts in which he has indirect ownership (100,000 shares in one account and 250,000 shares in different account) at a price per share of $27.

On Jan. 17, Chief Legal and Regulatory Officer Peter Johnson purchased 10,000 shares at an average cost per share of $27, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 32,000 shares.

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Great Panther Silver Ltd. (GPR-T)

On Jan. 29, Chairman of the Board Bob Garnett exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (54,167) at an average price per share of approximately $1.60, leaving 8,500 shares in his account.