Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two stocks that have had insider buying activity.

Black Diamond Group Ltd. (BDI-T)

On Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, Edward Kernaghan, with an ownership position of over 10 per cent, purchased a total of 117,900 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kernwood Ltd.), increasing the account's holdings to 4,775,400 shares.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T)

Between Jan. 17 and Feb. 5, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman George Fink purchased a total of 33,300 shares, increasing his portfolio's position to 3,269,499 shares.

The following two stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS-T)

On Wed. the stock price collapsed; however, prior to the selloff, at the beginning of the month, several management executives were sellers in the market.

Chief Financial Officer John Black exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (30,000) at an average price per shares of $43.8397, eliminating his portfolio's position.

Kara MacKillop, Senior Vice-President- Human Resources, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (40,000) at an average price per share of $43.838, leaving 15,000 shares in her account.

Ana Mihaljevic, Senior Vice-President- Planning and Sales Operations, exercised her options and sold the corresponding number of shares (14,444) at an average price per share of $43.9553, eliminating her portfolio's position.

Pat Jacob, Vice-President – Information Technology, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (43,000), eliminating his account's holdings.

CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (CMED-T)

On Jan. 31, Chief Research Officer Larry Holbrook sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $34.892.