Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two stocks that have had insider buying activity.

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN-X)

The share price has been resilient during the market volatility, rallying to a record high. Despite the rally, on Feb. 13, Director Dr. John Finbow purchased 1,000 shares at an average price per share of $5 for an account in which he has control or direction over.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation (PGF-T)

On Feb. 9, Canadian billionaire investor Seymour Schulich, with an ownership position of over 10 per cent, purchased 2 million shares at an average cost per share of 87.74 cents for an for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Nevada Capital Corporation Ltd.), increasing the account's holdings to 106-million shares.

In a previous issue, we reported that Mr. Schulich bought 1-million shares for this account at an average price per share of $1.03 on Jan. 26.

The following security has had recent insider selling activity.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (NWH.UN–T)

On Feb. 12, Founder, Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer Dalla Lana sold 122,300 units at an average price per unit of $10.7242 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (NWVP Acquisition LP), reducing the account's sizable position to 6,013,237 units.

The following stock has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity reported by insiders.

AGF Management Limited (AGF.B-T)

On Feb. 9, President and Chief Investment Officer Kevin McCreadie purchased 5,000 shares at an average cost per share of $6.91, lifting his portfolio's position to 155,000 shares.

In previous issues, we reported the following insider transactions.

On Feb. 1, Charles Guay, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 8,000 shares at an average price per share of $7.636, doubling his portfolio's position to 16,000 shares.

On Jan. 31, Chief Financial Officer Adrian Basaraba exercised his options, receiving 21,150 shares, and sold 16,593 shares at an average price per share of $7.64, leaving 25,257 shares in his account.

On Jan. 25, Kevin McCreadie purchased 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $8.00.