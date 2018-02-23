Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report featuring three securities that have had insider buying activity.

Atlantic Gold Corp. (AGB-X)

On Feb. 13, Ryan Beedie, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 865,094 shares at an average price per share of $1.57 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Beedie Investments Ltd.), increasing the account's holdings to 48,153,038 shares.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN-T)

On Feb. 16, three management executives were buyers in the market.

President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Davis bought 5,000 units at an average price per unit of $16.9388, lifting his portfolio's position to 24,400 units.

Chief Financial Officer Rohit Bhardwaj acquired 2,200 units at an average price per unit of $16.91.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Susan Paré purchased 1,000 units, and a few days later on Feb. 20, she accumulated an additional 600 units, increasing her account's holdings to 16,015 units.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T)

Billionaire businessman Jim Pattison, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, accumulated 172,500 shares at an average price per share of $24.20 on Feb. 14, and bought 50,000 shares at an average price per share of $24.6545 on Feb. 16.

Both purchases were for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Great Pacific Capital Corp.), increasing the account's holdings to 9,672,900 shares.

=====

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Story continues below advertisement

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG-T)

On Feb. 20, Ross Beaty, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, sold 703,600 shares at an average price per share of $1.161 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Kestrel Holdings Ltd.), reducing its holdings to 23,326,493 shares.