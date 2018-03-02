Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Let's begin the report featuring two securities that have had insider buying activity.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (OR-T)

On Feb. 22, three management executives were buyers in the market.

Chair and Chief Executive Officer Sean Roosen accumulated 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $12.359, boosting his account's position to 426,187 shares.

President Bryan Coates bought 3,000 shares at an average cost per share of $12.4017, increasing his portfolio's holdings to 126,128 shares.

Chief Financial Officer Elif Lévesque acquired 4,045 shares at an average price per share of $12.35, taking her account's holdings up to 8,069 shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF-T)

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In a relatively small transaction, Director Stephanie Coyles purchased 400 shares at an average cost per share of $53.68 on Feb. 20, lifting her portfolio's position to 1,800 shares. Ms. Coyles was appointed to the Board of Directors in January 2017.

=====

The following stocks have had recent insider selling activity.

Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-T)

On Feb. 26, Elias Mulamoottil, Global Head of Mergers and Acquisitions, exercised his options, receiving 22,000 shares. On Feb. 28, he sold 9,500 shares at an average price per share of $82, leaving 36,167 shares in his account.

On Feb. 23, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Hennick sold 201,800 shares at an average price per share of $80.50 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (The Jay & Barbara Hennick Foundation), eliminating the portfolio's position.

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 21, Martin Pupil, President – U.S. Brokerage exercised his options, receiving 10,000 shares. On Feb. 23, he sold all 10,000 shares, eliminating his portfolio's position.

FirstService Corp. (FSV-T)

On Feb. 20, founder and Chairman Jay Hennick sold 100,000 shares at an average price per share of $90.20 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Henset Capital Inc.), trimming the account's holdings to 2,172,526 shares.