Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring three companies that have had insider buying activity.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T)

On March 15, Executive Vice-President and Chief Legal Officer Bob Rooney acquired 6,100 shares at a price of $40.80 per share, lifting his account's holdings to 10,500 shares.

High Liner Foods Inc. (HLF-T)

Between March 1 and March 7, Rob Dexter, who sits on the board of directors, bought a total of 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $10.65, increasing his portfolio's position to 469,116 shares. In February, he purchased 10,000 shares at a price of $11.52 per share (on Feb. 27).

Earlier in the month, we reported that fellow board member Frank vanSchaayk accumulated 4,500 shares at an average price per share of $10.98 on March 1, taking his portfolio's holdings up to 9,800 shares.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T)

Two corporate directors were recent buyers in the market.

On March 6, Michel Lavigne purchased 2,000 shares at a price per share of $48.193, increasing his portfolio's position to 7,111 shares.

On March 5, Sonia Baxendale initiated a portfolio position with the purchase of 1,500 shares at a cost of $48.50 per share.

The following stock has had recent insider selling activity.

Norbord Inc. (OSB-T)

On March 15, Senior Vice-President - Corporate Services, Nigel Banks exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (19,000) at a price per share of $47, leaving 8,012 shares in his account.